OpenTable integrates CLEAR’s digital vaccination card for restaurants requiring proof of vaccination – TechCrunch





Cities like New York, San Francisco and New Orleans are taking action COVID-19 vaccination requirements for indoor meals. OpenTable, the online restaurant reservation service, is therefore deploying features to help restaurants streamline vaccination checks. Today, OpenTable announced a partnership with the biometric security company CLEAR, which allows users to create a digital vaccination card. CLEAR built its business with a subscription service which speeds up airport security by requiring users to scan their eyes and face to verify their identity. But since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, CLEAR has launched a free service called Health Pass that provides users with their proof of vaccination. OpenTable will roll out its integration with CLEAR’s digital immunization card from September on OpenTable’s iOS and Android apps. After making a reservation at a restaurant requiring vaccines, a CLEAR banner will appear at the top of the confirmation page. When you click on the banner, you can create a CLEAR digital vaccine card. Then, at mealtime, you can collect your digital vaccination card by clicking on the DELETE button on the booking confirmation page. OpenTable says it won’t store personal health information or immunization card data. CLEAR has a network of vaccine providers and pharmacies with which it can cross-check a user’s vaccine information, or users can scan their Smart-QR code, which is provided to those vaccinated in New York City, California, or at a Walmart. While both of these options are digitally verified, CLEAR also allows users to upload their information from their physical CDC vaccination card, which is not as secure as there is no additional level of verification. “CLEAR uses image recognition to recognize that a photo is that of a CDC vaccination card, adding an extra layer of security against fraud. Throughout the process, CLEAR’s digital vaccine card is directly linked to a user’s verified identity, which helps deter fraud, ”a CLEAR representative told TechCrunch. To use the app, users need to upload government issued ID and take a selfie to verify their identity. These forms of digital verification could help protect against people who might use fake vaccination cards or photos of other people’s cards, especially if restaurants do not verify customers’ vaccination cards with their ID. New York uses an app called Excelsior collar, which allows users to check their immunization status with their health records, but Hawaii is the only other state that has implemented similar technology – such practices are prohibited in many states. Earlier this month, OpenTable added features that allow restaurants to add “proof of vaccination” as a safety precaution on their restaurant profile page, and individual diners can “be verified”As having met the entry requirements for individual restaurants or groups of restaurants. So, if you’ve proven your immunization status once at your favorite taco restaurant, the next time you come back you won’t have to show your vaccination record. This only applies to individual guests, not their entire group. OpenTable also recently added a direct message feature, which people can use to communicate with restaurants about changing dining restrictions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/08/23/opentable-integrates-clears-digital-vaccine-card-for-restaurants-requiring-proof-of-vaccination/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos