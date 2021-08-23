Severe Oil Leaks Worsened Keystone Pipeline Spill Record, GAO Says





The decision to revoke the Keystone license applauded Democrats but was bitterly criticized by Republicans. Jane Kleeb, chair of the Democratic Party of Nebraska that has opposed pipelines, including Keystone XL for years, said the GAO report highlighted issues that environmental groups had previously voiced concerns about. But having the information in an official government report would help people in future pipeline protests, she said. These are not new weapons per se, Kleeb said of the description of the reports of faulty material and poor construction. But I’m deeply grateful that it’s now on the official record. The study was commissioned by Chamber of Transport and Infrastructure Speaker Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), Commerce President Frank Pallone (DN.J.) and other Democrats in November 2019 at the aftermath of the two major Keystone oil spills. The GAO report validates President Bidens’ decision to revoke the license to construct the Keystone XL pipeline, DeFazio and Pallone said in a joint statement. President Biden was clearly right to question this operator’s ability to build a safe and resilient pipeline, and we support his decision to put the health and environment of Americans above the interests of industry. Republican spokesperson for the Energy and Trade Committee, Jack Heretik, said in a statement that the committee looked forward to “reviewing the GAO report and working with our colleagues to modernize our pipeline systems to strengthening our energy security, while also criticizing the Biden administration for its “efforts to destroy jobs, support Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline and ask OPEC to produce more oil.” The GAO study showed that the U.S. sections of TC Energys’ 2,700-mile Keystone Pipeline had a failure rate in line with the national average during its first six years of service, with most Keystone 22 crashes from 2010 to 2020 releasing less than 50 barrels of oil. Corn two major spills in 2017 and 2019 that spilled nearly 12,000 barrels of oil combined put TC Energy worse than the national average for the past five years through 2020. The 2017 accident in South Dakota was caused by faulty pipeline materials and poor pipeline construction, while the 2019 North Dakota accident was caused by manufacturing defects in the original pipes, according to inspections cited in the GAO study. Problems found with the pipeline material and construction practices leading to the spills have caused the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to be the part of the Department of Transportation that regulates pipeline safety to strengthen its inspections of early construction activities, GAO said. . “We have taken significant steps over the past few years to implement measures to strengthen our approach to the security and integrity of our system with a focus on incident prevention,” said Leslie Kass , executive vice president of TC Energy’s technical center, in a statement. video response to GAO report. “These actions have contributed to a significant improvement in our safety performance, with zero high impact incidents in 18 months.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/23/oil-leaks-keystone-pipeline-spill-record-506613 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos