Richard Branson’s satellite launch company Virgin Orbit goes public





The deal, which is expected to close in the last three months of 2021, will value Virgin Orbit at $ 3.2 billion and list the company on the NASDAQ under the symbol VORB. Galactic Virgo SPCE Virgin Orbit is a separate entity from, the other space-centric Branson company, which specializes in suborbital space tourism and flew Branson himself last month on a brief trip to the edge of space. Virgin Orbit split from Virgin Galactic in 2017, and the latter company went public through its own SPAC deal in 2019. Virgin Orbit focuses only on launching small batches of lightweight satellites into space using its aerial launch method. So far, the company has made three successful flights which have seen its 70-foot-long Launcher One rocket take off from under the wing of a Boeing 747 (nicknamed “Cosmic Girl”) as it flies over the Pacific Ocean. . SPACs, or ad hoc acquisition companies, have quickly become a privileged means by which startups, particularly in fields such as space flights or autonomous cars, go public. PSPCs operate by taking what is essentially a shell company and listing it on the stock exchange for the public to invest in while PSPC controllers search for an acquisition target. The PSPC that will take over Virgin Orbit, for example, is called NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, which was founded by former executives of Goldman Sachs and PerkinElmer. NextGen debuted on the stock exchange in March of this year and had a market value of over $ 500 million as of Monday morning. Investors have traditionally been wary of PSPC companies because they have a reputation for attracting companies that could not go public with a more traditional IPO, which involves getting the backing of a big bank and overcoming numerous regulatory obstacles. But Wall Street is in the midst of a craze for PSPC driven largely by space companies, such as Virgin Orbit’s sister company, Virgin Galactic, as well as a major earth-imaging satellite company. Planet and the Rocket Lab rocket start. After the completion of the Virgin Orbit PSPC deal, existing investors in Virgin Orbit are expected to retain around 85% ownership of the company. These investors include Virgin Group, which is essentially Branson’s personal investment company, Mubadala Investment Company, the UAE sovereign wealth fund, as well as management and employees. because it sells services to commercial satellite operators as well as government customers. According to public deposits Released on Monday, Virgin Orbit has already forecast around $ 300 million in contracts and expects to generate more than $ 2 billion in revenue per year by 2026.because it sells services to commercial satellite operators as well as government customers.

