Some Colorado residents feel reassured by new FDA vaccine approval, others remain skeptical – CBS Denver
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Rising vaccination rates and the vaccine requirements promulgated by the company could be among the ripple effects of the full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for Americans 16 and older. Experts say public confidence in the shot could also be a result, as the Delta variant continues to spread throughout Colorado.
Among the crowds at a busy mobile vaccination clinic in Aurora, reasons for getting the vaccine varied on Monday. For some it was the chance to get a $ 100 Walmart gift card, and others the convenience of a clinic near them, but for Nancy Griffin it was a chance to relive life.
I might want to go to a concert or go out to eat or go to another state and I won’t have to worry about that, Griffin said.
For months Griffin was worried about the vaccine and planned to wait for FDA approval, but a spreading Delta variant made her nervous. Earlier this month, she decided to go for her first bang.
[The vaccine] sort of seemed to come out so fast and people were pushing and pushing, and I love to see results, Griffin said. After the Delta variant came out and started hitting people, little kids and things of that nature really hard, I decided it was probably time to do it.
Now that Pfizer has that full endorsement, she’s more comfortable. She learned the news on her way to the mobile clinic on Monday morning.
It gives me a little satisfaction, she said. Does that make me 1000% wow I’ll go with what they say? No.
John Rue also received his second Pfizer vaccine on Monday, but for a much different reason. He works as a service technician and said he wants to be prepared for any vaccine requirements that may follow FDA approval.
It means a lot of overtime because there are other people who don’t get it, again for their own personal reasons, but yes, it does mean a lot of work, Rue said.
It remains to be seen if more minds will change in the future. CBS4 spoke to several people who said they still will not receive the vaccine.
While neither agreed to an on-camera interview, they shared a wide range of reasons, including feeling the approval was rushed. One man said he wanted to see even more evidence, although he couldn’t say what it would look like, and others said they would never get it.
I’d rather be respectful of others and get vaccinated for the health of my family, which is why I’m here, Griffin said.
You’ve got some really smart people doing the things they need to do, and they know what to look for, so I’m going to trust that and go from there.
