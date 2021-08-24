International Paper Announces Registration Date and Distribution Date in Split of Printing Papers Business

MEMPHIS, Tennessee., 23 Aug 2021 / PRNewswire / – International Paper (NYSE: IP) today announced the timing and additional details regarding the split of its printing paper business, which will be known as Sylvamo Corporation (“Sylvamo”). As previously announced, immediately following the transfer of the Printing Papers business to the shareholders of International Paper, Sylvamo will be a new publicly traded company, which will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”).

International Paper shareholders as of 5:00 p.m. New York City It’s time September 15, 2021, the registration date set by the Board of Directors of International Paper for the distribution of Sylvamo shares, will be entitled to receive a certain number of Sylvamo ordinary shares at 12:01 am New York City the time on the distribution date, October 1st, 2021. The payout ratio is expected to be one common share of Sylvamo for 11 common shares of International Paper. International Paper will announce the final payout ratio shortly after the date of registration.

Shareholders of International Paper will not receive fractions of common shares of Sylvamo. Instead, fractions of Sylvamo common stock will be consolidated and sold in the open market, with the net proceeds distributed on a pro rata basis of cash payments to International Paper shareholders who would otherwise receive a fraction of common stock. by Sylvamo.

Sylvamo’s common stock is expected to begin trading on an “as issued” basis on the NYSE under the symbol “SLVM WI” as of September 14, 2021. The October 1, 2021, “regular” trading under the symbol “SLVM” should begin. The Sylvamo common share’s CUSIP number will be 871 332 102 when normal trading begins.

International Paper has been informed by the NYSE that from September 14, 2021 until the distribution date, there will be two markets for the common shares of International Paper: a “normal” market and an “ex-distribution” market. International Paper’s common stock will continue to trade “regularly” on the NYSE under the symbol “IP” via September 30, 2021 after that. Any holder of International Paper common shares who sells International Paper shares on a regular basis no later than September 30, 2021 will also sell their right to receive common shares of Sylvamo. In addition, holders of ordinary shares of International Paper who sell on the “ex-distribution” market at the latest September 30, 2021 (which will trade under the symbol “IP WI” on the NYSE), will only sell its International Paper common stock and retain its right to receive Sylvamo common stock as part of the derivative distribution. Investors are encouraged to consult their financial advisers regarding the specific implications of buying or selling Sylvamo common stock on or before the distribution date.

No action or payment is required by the shareholders of International Paper to receive the common shares of Sylvamo as part of the derivative distribution. Shareholders who hold International Paper Common Shares on the Record Date will receive a book entry statement reflecting their ownership of Sylvamo Common Shares or their brokerage account will be credited with Sylvamo Shares.

Receipt of Sylvamo common stock in the distribution will be tax exempt to International Paper shareholders for US federal income tax purposes, except for gain or loss attributable to cash received in instead of fractions of ordinary shares of Sylvamo. Shareholders of International Paper are urged to consult their tax advisors with respect to the federal, state and local or US foreign tax consequences, as the case may be, of the spin-off.

A Form 10 registration statement relating to the common shares of Sylvamo has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet become effective. The distribution is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of a number of conditions described in the registration statement on Form 10, filed by Sylvamo with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). International Paper also reserves the right to withdraw and cancel the distribution if, at any time before the distribution date, the board of directors of International Paper determines, in its sole discretion, that the distribution is not in. the best interests of International Paper or its shareholders, or that market conditions are such that it is not advisable to consume the distribution. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under securities laws of any state or jurisdiction. .

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We manufacture corrugated cardboard packaging products that protect and promote goods and enable global trade; paste for diapers, handkerchiefs and other personal hygiene products which promote health and well-being; and materials that facilitate education and communication. We are based in Memphis, Tennessee., employs approximately 48,000 colleagues and serves more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $ 21 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products, and our global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

Forward-looking statements and cautions

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical in nature may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, ” believes “,” “estimates” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect the current views of management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the results actual results differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: (i) receipt of regulatory approvals relating to the spin-off transaction without delay or unexpected conditions; (ii) our ability to successfully separate the SpinCo business (known as Sylvamo Corporation ) and to realize the expected profits from the spin-off transaction; (iii) the ability to meet all the conditions necessary to complete the demerger transaction within the estimated timeframe or not at all; and (iv) the final terms of any spin-off transaction, including the amount of any dividend paid by Sylvamo to us and the terms of any ongoing business agreement and arrangement between us and Sylvamo as a result of such transaction, the costs of these transactions, the nature and amount of the debt incurred by Sylvamo, the qualification of the spin-off transaction as a non-taxable transaction for US federal income tax purposes (including if a decision by the IRS will be obtained), the distraction of management’s attention and the impact on relationships with customers, suppliers, employees and other commercial counterparties, and the impact of such a transaction on the activities of the Company and Sylvamo and the relationship between the two companies following such a transaction. These and other factors which could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in our press releases and our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, other risks and uncertainties currently unknown to the Company or that we currently consider to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

