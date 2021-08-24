How Pfizer May Market COVID Vaccine After FDA Approval





Today’s FDA approval follows Pfizer’s latest emergency use clearance December. The new official approval is for the use of the vaccine in people 16 years of age and older. Despite the emergency approval, many Americans resisted getting the vaccine. About three in 10 unvaccinated adults said they were more likely to receive the vaccine if it received full FDA approval, according to a June survey of the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation. These 3 in 10 people will be a key target in Pfizer’s marketing campaign, according to Saba, who recently co-wrote “Brand Plan Rx: The Marketer’s Guide to Building a Thriving Health and Wellness Brand.” He adds that Pfizer will also need to boost the value of the vaccine for those who have already received the vaccine now that a booster is expected. “They don’t want to lose anyone,” says Saba. “Pfizer has to communicate in a very respectful and confident manner, they want to build trust.” While the brand name Comirnaty may sound odd, Saba says the name may be the result of trying to link words like “immunity” and “community” to better convey such trust. He expects Pfizer to try to explain the name in its ads, which will be pretty serious. Consumers turn to vaccines Consumers appear to be warming to COVID-19 vaccines as more businesses and organizations issue warrants. A recent Ad Age-Harris poll found that more than half of Americans polled say they are more likely to shop in-store at companies that require employee vaccinations. Direct marketing of Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine is expected to be within days, experts say. The drugmaker’s brand team likely worked on a campaign alongside the FDA submission, according to George Sillup, president and associate professor of pharmaceutical and healthcare marketing at Saint Joseph University. “You have that in the box – you’re good to go, you don’t start at that initial point, the brand team have planned this a lot more,” he says, noting an eagerness to beat competitor Moderna. “If you have it, Moderna can’t be that far behind, capitalize on it and get out as fast as you can.” Indeed, according to the New York Times, FDA approval for Moderna’s vaccine could be in a few weeks. This vaccine, which, like that of Pfizer is an inoculation of mRNA in two injections, will be marketed under the name of Spikevax. The name difference between Comirnaty and Spikevax is similar to the difference between competing Viagra, made by Pfizer, and Cialis, the erectile dysfunction treatment drugs, according to Saba, who previously worked at drug maker Cialis Eli Lilly. He notes that, like Viagra, Spikevax is a bolder marketing choice. Cialis, which came out after Viagra, pursued a more human-centric advertising approach. “I think Pfizer will come out with a more Cialis tone – respectful,” says Saba.

