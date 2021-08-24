ALERT: Investors who have suffered substantial losses have the option of pursuing the ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. class action lawsuit.

SAN DIEGO, August 23, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) –Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that: (a) buyers of securities of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f / k / a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (“FVAC”) (NYSE: ATIP) between April 1, 2021 and July 23, 2021 inclusive (the “Recourse Period”); and / or (b) holders of class A ordinary shares of FVAC as of May 24, 2021 who had the right to vote at the extraordinary meeting of FVAC of June 15, 2021 have until October 15, 2021 to request a nomination in as the principal applicant in the ATI physical therapy class action lawsuit. The ATI physical therapy class action (Burbige v. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. f / k / a Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, No. 21-cv-04349) accuses ATI Physical Therapy and some of its senior executives and directors of FVAC of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. ATI physical therapy The class action lawsuit was filed on August 16, 2021 in the Northern District of Illinois and is pending before Judge Edmond E. Chang.

If you wish to serve as the principal applicant of the ATI physical therapy class action, please fill in your information by clicking here. You can also contact the lawyer JC Sanchez from Robbins Geller by calling 800 / 449-4900 or emailing [email protected] The principal applicant’s requests for the ATI physical therapy The class action must be filed with the court no later than October 15, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: FVAC was a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC” or “blank check company”) formed for the purpose of carrying out a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares , a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more businesses. ATI Physical Therapy is an outpatient physiotherapy company that owns and operates nearly 90 physiotherapy clinics in 25 states. On June 17, 2021, ATI Physical Therapy went public through a business combination with FVAC

The ATI physical therapy The class action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, the Defendants made false and misleading representations and failed to disclose that: (i) ATI Physical Therapy was experiencing attrition among its physiotherapists; (ii) ATI Physical Therapy has faced increasing competition for clinicians in the workforce; (iii) as a result, ATI Physical Therapy had difficulty retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (iv) given the labor shortage, ATI Physical Therapy would open fewer new clinics; and (v) therefore, the defendants’ positive statements about the business, operations and prospects of ATI Physical Therapy were misleading and / or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 26, 2021, ATI Physical Therapy released its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, the period in which the business combination was completed. Among other things, ATI Physical Therapy reported that “the acceleration of attrition among [its] therapists in the second trimester and third trimester, combined with increased competition for clinicians in the workforce, have kept us from meeting the demand we have and have raised our expectations for labor costs. ‘artwork. certain corrective actions, ATI Physical Therapy has reduced its guidance for fiscal year 2021 due to the above factors. On this news, the ATI Physical Therapys share price fell 43%. The ATI Physical Therapys share price continued to drop to 19% in the next trading session, even more damaging for investors.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP launched a dedicated SPAC working group protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for malpractice. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators and forensic accountants, the PSPC task force is dedicated to eradicating and prosecuting fraud on behalf of aggrieved PSPC investors. The increase in blank check financing presents unique risks for investors. Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP’s SPAC Working Group represents the forefront of integrity, honesty and fairness in this rapidly developing area of ​​investment.

THE MAIN COMPLAINANT PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 authorizes any investor who: (a) purchased securities of ATI Physical Therapy during the Class Period; and / or (b) held class A ordinary shares of FVAC as of May 24, 2021 and were entitled to vote at the extraordinary meeting of FVAC of June 15, 2021 to seek appointment as principal applicant in the ATI physical therapy class action lawsuit. A principal plaintiff is generally the plaintiff with the greatest financial interest in the remedy sought by the putative class which is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead applicant acts on behalf of all other class members by ordering ATI physical therapy class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can choose a law firm of their choice to argue the case. ATI physical therapy class action lawsuit. An ability of investors to participate in any potential future upturn in the ATI physical therapy legal action does not depend on serving as the principal plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 attorneys in 9 offices across the country, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest US law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller lawyers have secured many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever, of $ 7.2 billion in In re Enron Corp. Dry. Litigation. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 report ranked Robbins Geller # 1 for recovering $ 1.6 billion from investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other company from securities claimants. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

