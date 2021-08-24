Textainer completes public offering of 6,000,000 custodian shares representing interests in Series B preferred shares





HAMILTON from Bermuda, 23 Aug 2021 / PRNewswire / – Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH; JSE: TXT) (“Textainer,” “we” and “our”), one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers, announced today the completion of its offer on 23 Aug 2021 6,000,000 custodian shares, each representing a 1/1000 interest in one share of its 6.250% of indefinite and repayable series B preferential shares, nominal value $ 0.01 per share and $ 25,000 liquidation preference per share (equivalent to $ 25.00 per depositary share), for an aggregate public offer price of $ 150,000,000, before subscription fees and estimated expenses. The dividend rate of 6.250% on the Series B Redeemable Perpetual Capitalization Preferred Shares is fixed for life and is not reset. Textainer intends to list the Custodian’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “TGH PRB”. “We are extremely satisfied with the results of this issue which further strengthens our financial situation with permanent capital at an attractive price”, commented Olivier Ghesquiere, President and CEO of Textainer. “When combined with the existing leverage of our credit facilities, these funds further enhance our ability to finance container investments in this favorable market environment with low cost funding sources. “ Textainer intends to use the net proceeds of approximately $ 144,875,000 after underwriting commissions and estimated expenses of the placement for general corporate purposes, including the purchase of additional intermodal containers, the repurchase of outstanding common shares, the payment of dividends and the repayment or repurchase of unpaid debts. RBC Capital Markets, LLC, UBS Securities LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel company and B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as co-book managers for the offering. About Textainer Group Holdings Limited The story continues Textainer has been operating since 1979 and is one of the world’s largest lessors of intermodal containers with approximately 4.1 million TEUs in our owned and managed fleet. We lease containers to approximately 250 customers, including all of the world’s largest international shipping companies and other tenants. Our fleet consists of Standard Dry Freight, Refrigerated Intermodal Containers, and Special Dry Freight Cargo, and we are one of the largest and most trusted suppliers of new and used containers. Textainer operates through a network of 14 offices and around 400 independent depots around the world. Textainer has a primary listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TGH) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: TXT). Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of US securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not statements of historical fact and include, without limitation, statements regarding: the intended use of the proceeds from the sale of the Series B Preferred Shares and Custodian Shares, and the planned listing of the Series B Preferred Shares on the NYSE. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are predictions only, and may differ materially from actual future events or results. For a discussion of some of these risks and uncertainties, see section 3 “Key Information Risk Factors” in Textainer’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 18, 2021 and the risks described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” of the Prospectus Supplement relating to the offering of Custodian Shares. Textainer’s opinions, estimates, plans and outlook as described in this document are subject to change after the issuance of this press release. Textainer has no obligation to change or update any or all of the statements it has made in this document despite any subsequent changes Textaier may make to its opinions, estimates, plans or outlook for the future. Contact details

