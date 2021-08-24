Business
Large developments will bring $ 200 million investment in the south and west sides
CHICAGO Four major developments will bring $ 200 million in investment to the south and west sides.
The four projects were selected by the city during the last call for tenders of the Invest South / West initiative. In total, the projects will create 215 residential units and 40,000 square feet of retail space in the south and west side neighborhoods, according to a press release from the Mayors’ Office.
The projects were selected after months of review by the city and community members, according to the city. They will be refined in the coming months as developers seek community input on plans and seek approval from city council and other entities.
The first shovelfuls of the projects could begin this spring.
The city is seeking proposals for the next South / West investment cycle, with applications due by August 31. Application information is available. in line.
The winning projects:
United building sites
The $ 51.5 million project will redevelop vacant land at 1515 W. 47th St. into an affordable 50-unit apartment building, according to the city. The ground floor of the building will have a business center and a space for youth programs.
Future phases of the project will develop a mostly vacant four-story building at 4701 S. Ashland Ave. in 30 apartments for the elderly with a café on the ground floor; redevelop the vacant lot at 1641 W. 47th St. into three affordable apartments; and renovate retail space, parking and parkland into a supportive living center at 4707 S. Marshfield Ave.
The project is led by Celadon Partners and Blackwood Group.
The project will create 44 permanent jobs and 330 temporary construction jobs, according to the city.
Heritage Quarter
The Legacy District is a $ 19.2 million project that will turn 0.6 acres of vacant land at 47th Street and Vincennes Avenue into a six-story building, according to the city. It is led by KMW Communities and LG Development with community partners from Bronzeville.
The project building will have 12,000 square feet of commercial space and 25 mixed income residential units.
The project will create 174 permanent jobs and 140 temporary construction jobs, according to the city.
Lawndale redefined
The $ 31.4 million Lawndale Redefined project will transform an acre of vacant land and turn it into 60 mixed-income apartments, three townhouses and retail and restaurant space, according to the city.
The project will also include a self-contained community center with technological and artistic programs. There will be an outdoor plaza with public art.
The project will create 30 permanent jobs and up to 120 temporary construction jobs, according to the city.
Lawndale Redefined is led by GRE Ventures, Imagine Group and 548 Development.
Gallery 89
Galleria 89 is a $ 23.5 million project in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue. The developers, 548 Development, will take 0.6 acres of property and create a four-story building with 35 mixed-income apartments.
The developers will also rehabilitate an existing three-story building to have 10 mixed-income apartments.
Both buildings will have 12,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, which will include a cafe, business center and bicycle store.
The project will create more than 60 permanent jobs and more than 100 temporary construction jobs, according to the city.
