Why Coinbase Stock Pink Monday





What happened Cryptocurrency exchange shares Global Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) skyrocketed Monday morning as the prices of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies are on the rise. Coinbase stock jumped nearly 4% on Monday morning and remained up 2.8% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. So what Coinbase itself has helped the price of Bitcoin to reach its highest level in more than three months, above $ 50,000 per token. This, in turn, appears to be fueling the positive development of Coinbase shares. The exchange announced last week by a declaration on Twitter that its board of directors has approved the addition of $ 500 million in cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong also said in the tweet: “We will invest 10% of all profits going forward in crypto. I expect this percentage to continue to increase over time at as the cryptoeconomy matures. “ Now what In a corporate blog post, Coinbase said these investments would include “Ethereum, Proof of participation of assets, [decentralized finance] tokens and many other crypto assets supported for trading on our platform, Besides to Bitcoin. “ The price of Bitcoin has risen by more than 10% since Coinbase made the announcements at the end of last week. But that’s only part of the 50% gain he saw last month. Coinbase shares had previously traded largely in tandem with cryptocurrency prices. Now that it is no longer just a swap for the asset, but a significant holder as well, investors should expect these prices to continue to move somewhat in parallel.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

