Business
Chicago opts for real estate and commercial mix in Bronzeville, North Lawndale, 2 other development sites
City officials, in selecting four development proposals for vacant or underutilized properties, said on Monday that the projects will refresh the housing stock and energize their surroundings on the south and west sides.
Developments on four trade corridors will represent a private investment of $ 125 million and create more than 200 residences, officials said. They announced the winners of a second round of venues donated by the city as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoots Invest South / West’s effort. The sites are located in New City, Bronzeville, North Lawndale and South Chicago.
Lightfoot revealed the selections at a press conference at Back of the Yards College Prep, 2111 W. 47th St., with live performances and musical interludes.
She reiterated the talking points she used after the first round selections in March. Chicago is something bigger than downtown, even though it was the focal point of development for decades under its predecessors. And the selections were made from the bottom up, not from the top down.
We did not design Invest South / West to be a project concocted on the fifth floor of City Hall and then brought into the neighborhoods for you to thank us for our generosity. That’s not what it is, she said.
The winners were chosen from 15 candidates for the corridors. The proposals were so strong that the city began conversations with the finalist nominees about projects that could be worth an additional $ 75 million, said Maurice Cox, Chicago’s planning commissioner.
Cox said city staff supported proposals to mix commercial and residential spaces. With the mix of uses, you almost guarantee the vibrancy of the street, he said. The land is mostly owned by the city, but some private owners are willing to sell, Cox said. The conditions of sale of the city land must be finalized and approved by the city council.
We have really been successful in using public property to catalyze private interest, Cox said. Overall, we turned to projects that attempted to create a public domain.
The chosen development teams are led by minorities or have significant minority partnerships. Work could begin in the spring of 2022. The projects could represent around 300 permanent jobs, officials said.
The winners:
New city A $ 51.5 million joint venture between Celadon Partners and Blackwood Group. It provides for the construction of an affordable 50-unit apartment building with a business center and youth programming space at 1515 W. 47e The St. Later phases would include the renovation of a building at 4701 S. Ashland Ave. into 30 senior apartments with a cafe and other improvements nearby.
Bronzeville A $ 19.5 million joint venture between KMW Communities and LG Development with Bronzeville Community Partners. At the southwest corner of the 47e Street and Vincennes Avenue, they would build six floors containing 25 mixed income apartments and 12,000 square feet of retail space.
North Lawndale A $ 31.4 million proposal from GRE Ventures, Imagine Group and 548 Development. On an acre along Ogden Avenue between Homan Avenue and Trumbull Avenue, they would build 60 mixed-income apartments, three market-priced townhouses, commercial space and a community center.
South Chicago A $ 23.5 million 548 Development project on the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue. The block would get a new four story building with 35 mixed income units and a renovated three story building with 10 mixed income units. A cafe, business center, and bicycle shop are included.
The city launched its call for tenders targeting the four sites last winter. Planning and Development Department staff assessed responses and solicited feedback from the community before making the final call. The winners were chosen based on factors such as developer experience, minority investment, financial viability, and design elements that meet the needs of the community.
Joint ventures that were not selected for transactions in Bronzeville and North Lawndale are being considered for projects on neighboring lands. A new hotel could be involved on Ogden, officials said.
Cox said the city is working with the Cook County Land Bank Authority, which acquires vacant or dilapidated properties.
Last March, the city selected developers for commercial segments in Auburn Gresham, Austin and Englewood. Responses for a third round of requests for proposals are expected Aug. 31 and apply to two sites in Humboldt Park and one on the South Rim.
The bidding process allows the city to take into account many factors in choosing a buyer for its land and not just selecting the highest bidder.
Lightfoot said the city is encouraging investments that will change people’s perception of their neighborhoods.
I want to leave no doubt to whoever is here, to any future plans, to the whole city. We have been there for a long time with you to revitalize these communities, she said. And we want to make sure that our investments not only have an immediate impact, but also a generational impact. That’s what it’s about.
Sources
2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/city-hall/2021/8/23/22637970/invest-south-west-projects-housing-commercial-mix-new-city-bronzeville-north-lawndale-south-chicago
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]