Chicago opts for real estate and commercial mix in Bronzeville, North Lawndale, 2 other development sites

City officials, in selecting four development proposals for vacant or underutilized properties, said on Monday that the projects will refresh the housing stock and energize their surroundings on the south and west sides.

Developments on four trade corridors will represent a private investment of $ 125 million and create more than 200 residences, officials said. They announced the winners of a second round of venues donated by the city as part of Mayor Lori Lightfoots Invest South / West’s effort. The sites are located in New City, Bronzeville, North Lawndale and South Chicago.

Lightfoot revealed the selections at a press conference at Back of the Yards College Prep, 2111 W. 47th St., with live performances and musical interludes.

She reiterated the talking points she used after the first round selections in March. Chicago is something bigger than downtown, even though it was the focal point of development for decades under its predecessors. And the selections were made from the bottom up, not from the top down.

We did not design Invest South / West to be a project concocted on the fifth floor of City Hall and then brought into the neighborhoods for you to thank us for our generosity. That’s not what it is, she said.

The winners were chosen from 15 candidates for the corridors. The proposals were so strong that the city began conversations with the finalist nominees about projects that could be worth an additional $ 75 million, said Maurice Cox, Chicago’s planning commissioner.

Cox said city staff supported proposals to mix commercial and residential spaces. With the mix of uses, you almost guarantee the vibrancy of the street, he said. The land is mostly owned by the city, but some private owners are willing to sell, Cox said. The conditions of sale of the city land must be finalized and approved by the city council.

We have really been successful in using public property to catalyze private interest, Cox said. Overall, we turned to projects that attempted to create a public domain.

The chosen development teams are led by minorities or have significant minority partnerships. Work could begin in the spring of 2022. The projects could represent around 300 permanent jobs, officials said.

The winners:

New city A $ 51.5 million joint venture between Celadon Partners and Blackwood Group. It provides for the construction of an affordable 50-unit apartment building with a business center and youth programming space at 1515 W. 47e The St. Later phases would include the renovation of a building at 4701 S. Ashland Ave. into 30 senior apartments with a cafe and other improvements nearby.

Part of a proposed development for 47th Street and Avenue Vincennes. Provided

Bronzeville A $ 19.5 million joint venture between KMW Communities and LG Development with Bronzeville Community Partners. At the southwest corner of the 47e Street and Vincennes Avenue, they would build six floors containing 25 mixed income apartments and 12,000 square feet of retail space.

A $ 31.4 million joint venture plan for housing, commercial space and a community center on Ogden Avenue in North Lawndale. Provided

North Lawndale A $ 31.4 million proposal from GRE Ventures, Imagine Group and 548 Development. On an acre along Ogden Avenue between Homan Avenue and Trumbull Avenue, they would build 60 mixed-income apartments, three market-priced townhouses, commercial space and a community center.

This South Chicago project includes a new building and a renovated old building on the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue. Provided

South Chicago A $ 23.5 million 548 Development project on the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue. The block would get a new four story building with 35 mixed income units and a renovated three story building with 10 mixed income units. A cafe, business center, and bicycle shop are included.

The city launched its call for tenders targeting the four sites last winter. Planning and Development Department staff assessed responses and solicited feedback from the community before making the final call. The winners were chosen based on factors such as developer experience, minority investment, financial viability, and design elements that meet the needs of the community.

Joint ventures that were not selected for transactions in Bronzeville and North Lawndale are being considered for projects on neighboring lands. A new hotel could be involved on Ogden, officials said.

Cox said the city is working with the Cook County Land Bank Authority, which acquires vacant or dilapidated properties.

Last March, the city selected developers for commercial segments in Auburn Gresham, Austin and Englewood. Responses for a third round of requests for proposals are expected Aug. 31 and apply to two sites in Humboldt Park and one on the South Rim.

The bidding process allows the city to take into account many factors in choosing a buyer for its land and not just selecting the highest bidder.

Lightfoot said the city is encouraging investments that will change people’s perception of their neighborhoods.

I want to leave no doubt to whoever is here, to any future plans, to the whole city. We have been there for a long time with you to revitalize these communities, she said. And we want to make sure that our investments not only have an immediate impact, but also a generational impact. That’s what it’s about.