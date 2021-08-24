The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange is working to make data cheaper for private investors.





The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: TASE) today released for public discussion a proposal to significantly reduce the cost of real-time data for private investors.

Two years ago, TASE took an important step by improving the accessibility of trading data and enabling the display of real-time streaming data to private investors at a cost significantly lower than that paid by trading clients. Today, many investors in the Israeli capital market benefit from streaming market data (level 1), comparable to international standards, for just 4 shekels per month. TASE is committed to strengthening its links with the public and improving public involvement and participation in the success of the Israeli economy, especially given the growing public interest in investing in TASE. As a result, it is now offering a further price reduction for data vendors and TASE members looking to provide real-time streaming data, for optimal access to market data by private investors. To this day, even after a previous price cut, most private investors receive static data displays. In order to make dynamic and real-time data updates available to private customers, TASE offers to further reduce the cost of real-time streaming data for private investors. The proposed change will allow TASE members to offer advanced display of trading data through cellular applications and innovative developments, at particularly low prices, to small and new clients, which will allow existing and new brokerage firms to more easily offer an attractive offer for trading. on TASE. As part of this change, the cost of delivering streaming data to private customers through TASE members and data providers will be reduced by almost 50%, depending on the number of data recipients. As a result, the price of a Level 2 data plan will be reduced from NIS 35 to NIS 15-18, and the cost of the Level 1 data plan may drop to NIS 1 per customer per month. Additionally, for small clients with an investment portfolio value of less than NIS 25,000, the price of a Tier 1 data package will only be NIS 1 per month, which is 75% less than the price. current. Another proposed step is the dissemination of market data through financial websites. Currently, the websites present the trading data to the public with a 15 minute delay. According to the proposal, websites that focus solely on viewing data will be able to offer users real-time security pricing for a monthly cost of just NIS 1 per user. A draft public commentary regarding cost reduction for private customers was posted this morning on TASE’s MAYA site. The public is invited to provide comments until September 13, 2021. Thereafter, based on the comments received, the proposal will be presented to the TASE Board of Directors for approval. It should be noted that TASE is also currently working to improve the overall transparency and accessibility of trading data. As part of this and in accordance with the approval of the Israel Securities Authority, in the last quarter of 2021, TASE plans to launch a new data service – the Market by Order data offering. The new data flow will include the full order book. Currently, only the top five price points are distributed in the market at any one time per title. When the service is launched, market participants will be able to view all of the market price brackets, as well as the composition within the levels. This data service is available on most global stock exchanges and its launch is part of TASE’s strategy to align with international standards. The new data feed will be distributed alongside the current market by price data feed.

