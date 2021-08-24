Water Ways announces that its shares will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR BROADCAST USE IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, August 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (“Waterways“or the”Society“), a global agricultural technology provider based in Israel, providing water-based irrigation solutions to agricultural producers, is pleased to announce that its shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the symbol 977. CEO and Chairman of Ohad Haber Water Ways said: “We are very pleased that Water Ways shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, which will allow Water Ways to access a large number of new and diverse potential investors, which will help to expand our shareholder base. and increase liquidity. “ About Water Ways Technologies Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of agricultural technology based in Israel, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. Water Ways Technologies competes in the global irrigation systems market with an emphasis on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro-irrigation and precision irrigation segments of the global market. Currently, Water Ways Technologies’ main sources of income come from the following business units: (i) Projects business unit; and (ii) Component and equipment sales unit. Water Ways Technologies capitalizes on the opportunities offered by micro-irrigation and smart irrigation, while leaving a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Africa. Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. Water Ways Technologies’ irrigation projects include vineyards, cotton fields, apple and orange orchards, blueberries, medical cannabis, fresh produce cooling chambers and more, in more than 15 countries . For more information please contact https://www.water-ways-technologies.com/ The story continues Twitter: @ WaterWaysTechn1 Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward-looking statements Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, ” estimate “,” expect “and similar expressions with regard to waterways. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. These statements reflect the current views and intentions of Water Ways with respect to future events, and current information available to Water Ways, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Important factors or assumptions have been applied to provide forward-looking information. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to differ from those described in this document if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. If any factor unexpectedly affects Water Ways, or if the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove to be incorrect, actual results or events could differ materially from expected results or events. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. In addition, Water Ways assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of this forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and Water Ways assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law. Water Ways results, forward-looking information and calculations may be affected by fluctuations in exchange rates. All figures are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/water-ways-announces-shares-being-123400930.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos