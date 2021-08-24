Carnival Cruise passenger dies from Covid amid spike in cases

It is very heartwarming to get on a cruise ship knowing that most people are vaccinated and everyone is tested, said Aidan Alexander, 62, a cruise enthusiast from Florida who has booked eight crossings so far. ‘in 2022. When you get on a plane or stay in a hotel, you don’t. knowing anyone’s vaccination or Covid status and that makes it very difficult to relax and unwind.

Jean Ioannidis, a professor of epidemiology at Stanford University, disputes this notion. In an airport, on an airplane or in a hotel, he said, you are only exposed for a few hours, whereas on a cruise ship you could be exposed for several days and weeks. It’s sort of a cumulative exposure.

But he said the health and safety protocols implemented by cruise lines would likely prevent the disasters and major deaths that were seen during the early stages of the pandemic last year.

I think it’s fair to say that it is likely that epidemics will not develop to the same extent as the outbreaks of the first wave of the pandemic, he said.

Christina Perez, 56, a passenger who was aboard the Carnival Vista when the virus cases were identified earlier this month, said the cruise line had handled the situation well and felt safe throughout its journey.

It was still an amazing vacation. The crew took great care of us and kept us informed and managed to contain the situation very quickly, Ms Perez said in a telephone interview.

I think it’s getting riskier to travel now with the new variants, even on a cruise, but at least if there’s an outbreak on a cruise ship there is a plan and you know you will be taken care of, she declared.

