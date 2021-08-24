Bitcoin Briefly Crosses $ 50,000 Milestone





The price of Bitcoin (BTCUSD) broke above the $ 50,000 mark on August 22, 2021, the first time it has traded above that level since mid-May. Among the factors that may fuel bullish sentiment about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ETHUSD) and Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) are the favorable remarks of Elon Musk, CEO of cutting-edge electric car maker Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), and expectations that the US Federal Reserve could continue to take an accommodative stance that will keep interest rates low, thereby reducing the comparative attractiveness of other financial assets. Musk has indicated that he owns Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. Other forces that may be behind the surge in Bitcoin’s price are a rebound in mining and processing activity, growing acceptance among the general public, growing beliefs that it may be at the heart of a new global financial infrastructure, increased use as a hedge against inflation, and general bullish sentiment in the markets. Bitcoin Surges The price of Bitcoin crossed $ 50,000 on August 22, 2021.

It had reached this level in mid-May before collapsing.

The likely factors behind the recent surge include low interest rates, rising inflation, and growing acceptance of digital currencies by the general public. Rebound in mining and processing Everything indicates that Bitcoin mining and processing rebounded from a low in July, when the Chinese government announced a crackdown. This is important because around 65% of Bitcoin mining takes place in China. Growing acceptance by the general public Another factor that may be behind the rebound in the prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is the growing acceptance by banks and brokerage firms. Additionally, digital currency trading platforms, such as Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), are being created to meet growing demand. In addition, leading companies outside of the financial sector, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Walmart Inc. (WMT) recently posted job postings related to developing strategies for digital currencies. The online marketplace PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) has announced that it is preparing to allow Bitcoin and other digital currencies as a method of payment. Indeed, in early 2021, Elon Musk suggested that Tesla could take Bitcoin as payment for its vehicles, but then backtracked. “I don’t think there is anything more important” According to Jack Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of social networking site Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) and payment processor Square, Inc. (SQ), “Bitcoin changes absolutely everything.” He added: “I don’t think there is anything more important in my life to work on.” Dorsey believes that Bitcoin can underpin a new financial infrastructure that is more inclusive and more supportive of underserved communities around the world. He also believes that Bitcoin can protect against currency devaluation and speed up money transfers across borders. “I don’t think there is anything more empowering for people around the world,” Dorsey said. Inflation hedge possible Another possible cause of Bitcoin’s price rebound is that it can be seen as a hedge against rising inflation. If so, it would indicate that digital currencies are being used by a growing segment of the investing public as a substitute for gold and other precious metals, which are more traditional hedges against inflation. Fluctuations in market sentiment David Donabedian, chief investment officer (CIO) of CIBC Private Wealth Management, says it is a “mistake” to attribute fluctuations in the price of Bitcoin to developments or fundamental factors. “What drives him is the momentum and the flow of money, and a bit of an overall sense of risk in the markets,” he told Fortune, adding that “there is no credible way to assess it “.

