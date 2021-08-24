Business
Bitcoin broke above $ 50,000 to hit a 3-month high. What is the next step ?
Bitcoin prices topped $ 50,000 last night, hitting their highest level since mid-May as the cryptocurrency continues to rise.
The world’s largest digital currency extended those gains today, reaching $ 50,495.95 around 6:14 a.m. EDT, CoinDesk figures spectacle.
At this point, the cryptocurrency was trading at its highest value since May 15, additional data from CoinDesk reveals.
Since then, bitcoin prices have seen modest volatility, retreating somewhat and trading near $ 49,500 at the time of writing.
Market watchers are keeping a close watch on bitcoin price movements as they have been trading between $ 40,000 and $ 50,000 since the start of the month.
[Ed note: Investing in cryptocoins or tokens is highly speculative and the market is largely unregulated. Anyone considering it should be prepared to lose their entire investment.]
Now that bitcoin has passed the key psychological level of $ 50,000, several market watchers have looked into the future of the digital asset.
As Bitcoin broke through the key psychological level of $ 50,000 on Sunday, it will certainly be the main level to watch as the price continues to hover above and below that level, said Jake Wujastyk, chief market analyst. of TrendSpider.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
He offered a bullish contribution, stating that while Bitcoin can hold above $ 50,000, watch for rapid movement through the volume spread to around $ 54,000, which is the next supply area in the region. above using the volume by price tool.
There is a pocket of low supply above which we call the volume spread and prices can move up (or down) very quickly through these areas to the next supply level.
Wujastyk also touched on the potential drawbacks, pointing out that if Bitcoin cannot maintain the $ 50,000 level, watch for a return to the previous resistance zone around $ 47,000.
Katie Stockton, Founder and Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies, LLC, also commented, providing technical analysis.
Bitcoin is approaching resistance just above $ 51,000 defined by a Fibonacci retracement level, she said in comments provided via email. This target was established after it was broken earlier this month.
It is overbought when it hits that level, so it would be a natural place for bitcoin to pause, although there is no sell signal to highlight. Ether shares the same configuration, Stockton noted.
If both cryptocurrencies post two decisive close above resistance, the breakout would target their highs.
Sean Rooney, Director of Research at Valkyrie Investments, also spoke of bitcoin prices likely to take some sort of pause in their upward movement as they cross resistance near $ 50,000.
Five straight weeks of bitcoin price increases have most likely ended the summer for many traders and institutions, he said.
The rapid rise could see the price of bitcoin pause while trying to establish a close above $ 50,000.
This strength is not limited to bitcoin, as most crypto assets have also made significant gains in recent weeks and Visa has even acquired an NFT, highlighting the need for a strong underlying network to host such assets. , did he declare.
William Noble, Chief Technical Analyst of the Research Platform Token metrics, also weighed in, offering a different perspective.
$ 50,000 is no resistance. It’s an intriguing even number, he said.
The next area of real resistance for BTC is near 56k. I think BTC is just going to be traded and could drop to 56,000 in a couple of days – maybe less.
The fact that BTC doesn’t drop after rallies tells you that a major upward move is ahead. A speculative heat wave is about to sweep the entire crypto market, memes stocks and altcoins, Noble predicted.
Disclosure: I own bitcoin, bitcoin cash, litecoin, ether, and EOS.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/cbovaird/2021/08/23/bitcoin-broke-through-50000-to-reach-a-3-month-high-whats-next/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]