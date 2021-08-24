Bitcoin broke above $ 50,000 to hit a 3-month high. What is the next step ?

Bitcoin prices have fluctuated close to $ 50,000 after breaking above that level yesterday.

Bitcoin prices topped $ 50,000 last night, hitting their highest level since mid-May as the cryptocurrency continues to rise.

The world’s largest digital currency extended those gains today, reaching $ 50,495.95 around 6:14 a.m. EDT, CoinDesk figures spectacle.

At this point, the cryptocurrency was trading at its highest value since May 15, additional data from CoinDesk reveals.

Since then, bitcoin prices have seen modest volatility, retreating somewhat and trading near $ 49,500 at the time of writing.

Market watchers are keeping a close watch on bitcoin price movements as they have been trading between $ 40,000 and $ 50,000 since the start of the month.

[Ed note: Investing in cryptocoins or tokens is highly speculative and the market is largely unregulated. Anyone considering it should be prepared to lose their entire investment.]

Now that bitcoin has passed the key psychological level of $ 50,000, several market watchers have looked into the future of the digital asset.

As Bitcoin broke through the key psychological level of $ 50,000 on Sunday, it will certainly be the main level to watch as the price continues to hover above and below that level, said Jake Wujastyk, chief market analyst. of TrendSpider.

He offered a bullish contribution, stating that while Bitcoin can hold above $ 50,000, watch for rapid movement through the volume spread to around $ 54,000, which is the next supply area in the region. above using the volume by price tool.

There is a pocket of low supply above which we call the volume spread and prices can move up (or down) very quickly through these areas to the next supply level.

Wujastyk also touched on the potential drawbacks, pointing out that if Bitcoin cannot maintain the $ 50,000 level, watch for a return to the previous resistance zone around $ 47,000.

Katie Stockton, Founder and Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies, LLC, also commented, providing technical analysis.

Bitcoin is approaching resistance just above $ 51,000 defined by a Fibonacci retracement level, she said in comments provided via email. This target was established after it was broken earlier this month.

It is overbought when it hits that level, so it would be a natural place for bitcoin to pause, although there is no sell signal to highlight. Ether shares the same configuration, Stockton noted.

If both cryptocurrencies post two decisive close above resistance, the breakout would target their highs.

Sean Rooney, Director of Research at Valkyrie Investments, also spoke of bitcoin prices likely to take some sort of pause in their upward movement as they cross resistance near $ 50,000.

Five straight weeks of bitcoin price increases have most likely ended the summer for many traders and institutions, he said.

The rapid rise could see the price of bitcoin pause while trying to establish a close above $ 50,000.

This strength is not limited to bitcoin, as most crypto assets have also made significant gains in recent weeks and Visa has even acquired an NFT, highlighting the need for a strong underlying network to host such assets. , did he declare.

William Noble, Chief Technical Analyst of the Research Platform Token metrics, also weighed in, offering a different perspective.

$ 50,000 is no resistance. It’s an intriguing even number, he said.

The next area of ​​real resistance for BTC is near 56k. I think BTC is just going to be traded and could drop to 56,000 in a couple of days – maybe less.

The fact that BTC doesn’t drop after rallies tells you that a major upward move is ahead. A speculative heat wave is about to sweep the entire crypto market, memes stocks and altcoins, Noble predicted.

Disclosure: I own bitcoin, bitcoin cash, litecoin, ether, and EOS.