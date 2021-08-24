Business
With the FDA approval of Pfizer, where can Coloradans get vaccinated? – CBS Denver
DENVER (CBS4) – There are multiple opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado following the Food & Drug Administration’s announcement of approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Not all vaccines and Coloradans need health insurance to get one.
The Community College of Aurora is offering vaccines and a $ 20 Chipotle gift card to those who register. They will be stationed at the Arapahoe County location in 16000 East Center Tech Parkway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Medical experts will also be installed on the school premises. Denver location at 710 Alton Way from noon to 4 p.m., Chipotle gift cards will also be given out.
Vaccines will be administered to Walmart parking lot at 2770 West Avenue in Denver from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can also get a $ 100 Walmart gift card there.
Here are other vaccination campaigns across the state:
Lake County
Incentive offered: $ 100 Walmart gift card
150 highway 300
Leadville, CO 80461
11 am-6pm
Type of vaccine: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson
Planning link: https://lakefork-824-cdphe-mvu6.youcanbook.me (Walks are also accepted)
Montezuma County
Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot – Store 966
Incentive offered: $ 100 Walmart gift card
1835 East Main Street
Cortez, CO 81321
10 am-6pm
Type of vaccine: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson
Planning link: https://cortez-824-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me (Walks are also accepted)
Pueblo County
Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School
Incentive offered: $ 100 Walmart gift card
2727 West 18th Street
Pueblo, CO 81003
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Type of vaccine: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson
Planning link: https://pueblo-824-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me (Walks are also accepted)
West Pueblo Library
Incentive offered: $ 100 Walmart gift card
298 S, boul. Jose martinez
West Pueblo, CO 81007
2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Type of vaccine: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson
Schedule link: https://pueblowest-824-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me (Walks are also accepted)
Weld County
Greeley Shopping Center
Incentive offered: $ 100 Walmart gift card
2050 Greeley Shopping Center
Greeley, CO 80634
1 p.m.-7 p.m.
Type of vaccine: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson
Planning link: https://greeley-824-cdphe-mvu1.youcanbook.me (Walks are also accepted)
Incentives are on a first come, first served basis.
