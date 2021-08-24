With the FDA approval of Pfizer, where can Coloradans get vaccinated? – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – There are multiple opportunities to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Colorado following the Food & Drug Administration’s announcement of approval of the Pfizer vaccine. Not all vaccines and Coloradans need health insurance to get one.

The Community College of Aurora is offering vaccines and a $ 20 Chipotle gift card to those who register. They will be stationed at the Arapahoe County location in 16000 East Center Tech Parkway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Medical experts will also be installed on the school premises. Denver location at 710 Alton Way from noon to 4 p.m., Chipotle gift cards will also be given out.

Vaccines will be administered to Walmart parking lot at 2770 West Avenue in Denver from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can also get a $ 100 Walmart gift card there.

Here are other vaccination campaigns across the state:

Lake County

Incentive offered: $ 100 Walmart gift card

150 highway 300

Leadville, CO 80461

11 am-6pm

Type of vaccine: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson

Planning link: https://lakefork-824-cdphe-mvu6.youcanbook.me (Walks are also accepted)

Montezuma County

Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot – Store 966

Incentive offered: $ 100 Walmart gift card

1835 East Main Street

Cortez, CO 81321

10 am-6pm

Type of vaccine: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson

Planning link: https://cortez-824-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me (Walks are also accepted)

Pueblo County

Dolores Huerta Preparatory High School

Incentive offered: $ 100 Walmart gift card

2727 West 18th Street

Pueblo, CO 81003

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Type of vaccine: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson

Planning link: https://pueblo-824-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me (Walks are also accepted)

West Pueblo Library

Incentive offered: $ 100 Walmart gift card

298 S, boul. Jose martinez

West Pueblo, CO 81007

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Type of vaccine: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson

Schedule link: https://pueblowest-824-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me (Walks are also accepted)

Weld County

Greeley Shopping Center

Incentive offered: $ 100 Walmart gift card

2050 Greeley Shopping Center

Greeley, CO 80634

1 p.m.-7 p.m.

Type of vaccine: Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson

Planning link: https://greeley-824-cdphe-mvu1.youcanbook.me (Walks are also accepted)

Incentives are on a first come, first served basis.

Find more locations during the rest of the week.