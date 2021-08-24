It is pronounced Koe-mir’-na-tee. How one of the names of COVID-19 vaccines came to beExBulletin







toggle legend Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Robert F. Bukaty / AP Say it with me: Koe-mir’-na-tee. No, it’s not a new term coined by Generation Z. Comirnaty, as it is called, is the official brand name of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech. The vaccine was approved this week by the Food and Drug Administration. As part of the approval process, the vaccine also gets its brand name approved for use in the United States. So how did Pfizer and BioNTech come to settle on this unique moniker? BioNTech and Pfizer wanted to highlight a special meaning The naming process began very early in the development of the vaccine. Brand Institute, the naming agency behind the effort, began working with BioNTech in April 2020, according to to the website, FiercePharma. Pfizer would later join the branding team. Scott Piergrossi, president of operations and communications for the Brand Institute, told FiercePharma that the goal of naming drugs is “to layer ideas and layer meaning in a name.”

toggle legend Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett

Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett According to Pfizer, the pharmaceutical companies wanted to highlight COVID vaccination and basic vaccine mRNA technology. They also wanted to include “community” and “immunity” in the final product. Comirnaty touches all the bases. The name “represents a combination of the terms COVID-19, mRNA, community and immunity, to highlight the first authorization of a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine, as well as the joint global efforts that made this achievement possible with a unprecedented rigor and rigor, efficiency and safety at the forefront during this global pandemic, ”said Pfizer and BioNTech. What other names were considered? Covuity, RnaxCovi, Kovimerna, RNXtract were all in contention. FiercePharma said BioNTech even filed those names with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office this summer. Internet keeps Comirnaty humble Of course, Comirnaty is a lifesaving vaccine that will help end a global pandemic. But the Internet doesn’t care. Critics took to Twitter to shed light on the brand’s name shortly after its announcement. Ben Wakana, member of the White House COVID-19 response team, joked: “The correct pronunciation of Comirnaty is:” keep-u-out-of-the-hospital-saves-UR-the-life-protect-your-community. ” It could be worse. Alexander Gaffney, Executive Director of Politico’s AgencyIQ, Noted it’s not so bad. He tweeted that there had been other names of bulky drugs that came out this year: Bylvay, Truseltiq, Zynlonta, Qelbree. Make your choice. Gaffney joked that those names “sounded like a drug director trying to make a name for himself using bad hand Scrabble letters.”

toggle legend Alex Brandon / AP

Alex Brandon / AP So what is Moderna’s vaccine used for? Spikevax, according to European Medicines Agency. Moderna is still awaiting full FDA approval for its COVID-19 vaccine.

