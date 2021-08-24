Walmart launches delivery service for other businesses





NEW YORK – Walmart has announced that it will begin marketing its delivery service, using contractors, autonomous vehicles and even drones to deliver products from other retailers directly to their customers’ homes in just hours. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer started express delivery and delivery for its shoppers three years ago on more than 160,000 items in more than 3,000 stores, reaching nearly 70% of the US population. The country’s largest retailer aims to exploit its links with local communities, especially businesses in rural areas that have struggled to implement their own delivery operations. The strategy announced on Tuesday will pit Walmart against Uber, DoorDash and other delivery services. It comes as Walmart expands its sources of profit and revenue beyond its core retail operations. It’s a strategy similar to Amazon’s cloud computing unit called Amazon Web Services, which the online giant has built for itself and is now selling to other companies. The service, GoLocal, has already signed a number of contractual agreements with domestic customers and small businesses, which it declined to name. Walmart is currently selecting new business partners. Walmart declined to provide figures on the service’s investment or financial goals. He is due to start operations in a few months. Last month, Walmart began offering small and medium-sized businesses an e-commerce technology it developed to allow shoppers to purchase products online and pick them up in stores. This is part of a partnership with the technology provider Adobe. In a call with reporters Monday night, Tom Ward, senior vice president of Walmarts’ U.S. division, said charges for the service will be negotiated on a case-by-case basis. The delivery time can range from a few hours to two days. In an era where customers now expect speed and reliability, it’s more important than ever for businesses to work with a service provider who understands the needs of merchants, said John Furner, President and CEO of the U.S. division. from Walmarts.

