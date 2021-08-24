Oil surges as full US clearance for Covid-19 vaccine stirs up fuel demand hopes

The silhouette of an oil pump is visible at sunset.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the U.S. drug regulator fully approved the Pfizer / BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine, stoking the investor hopes that an increase in fuel demand will follow a potential increase in vaccination rates against coronaviruses in the United States.

Brent crude futures were up 66 cents, or 0.9%, to $ 69.41 a barrel at 02:01 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 60 cents, or 0.9%, at $ 66.24 a barrel.

Both benchmarks jumped more than 5% on Monday, helped by a weaker US dollar, after marking their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which cleared the two-dose Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine for emergency use last December, has now issued full approval for use in people aged 16 years. and more.

Health officials hope the action will convince unvaccinated Americans that the vaccine is safe and effective, and expect it may also spur more state and local governments, as well as private employers, to impose vaccination mandates.

“The vaccine hesitation for some minorities may end now that the FDA has given the green light,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

“With many businesses and government agencies likely to enforce immunization warrants, travel back to the office is expected to increase dramatically in the fall.”

Also pushing up prices, U.S. crude and gasoline inventories likely declined last week, while distillate inventories are expected to have risen, according to a preliminary Reuters poll released Monday ahead of industry data.

Crude throughput by Indian refiners in July rebounded to its highest level in three months as fuel demand rebounded, supporting prices.

Price gains were capped after the US Department of Energy said on Monday it would sell up to 20 million barrels of crude from the emergency oil reserve to comply with legislation passed in recent years , oil deliveries to take place between October 1 and December 15.