She does not have a workplace pension plan. How can she save?

Q. My daughter works for a small nonprofit business with less than 25 employees, so she cannot participate in the New Jersey Secure Choice savings program. What other ways can she save for retirement?

A. We are happy to hear that your daughter wants to save for her retirement.

If she were considering the New Jersey Secure Choice Savings Plan, it is safe to assume that there is no other plan sponsored by the company, so any savings would be realized through self-funded options.

There are two types of Individual retirement accounts, or IRAs, said Joseph Sarnecki, a certified financial planner at US Financial Services in Fairfield.

There is the traditional IRA and the Roth IRA.

Let’s review the differences between the two,

A traditional IRA provides for a tax deduction today, said Sarnecki.

Profits increase on a tax-deferred basis, but future distributions are taxed 100% as ordinary income, he said. An example would be if someone made $ 50,000 and contributed $ 5,000 to a traditional IRA, it would only be taxed on $ 45,000 of income.

A Roth IRA does the opposite.

The contribution is made with after-tax money, and when a distribution is made in the future, it is 100% tax-exempt, assuming the account had been open for five years and the person was 59 and a half years old, said Sarnecki.

In the same example as above, the individual would have the full $ 50,000 of earned income taxed, he said.

Both come with limits regarding who can contribute and how much they can contribute, Sarnecki said.

To that end, Sarnecki has stated that he will assume that your daughter is married because if she is single then she has no limits because her business has no plan.

So if she is married and her spouse’s business does not have a retirement plan, income limits do not apply by contributing to a traditional IRA, he said.

Your daughter can contribute $ 6,000 to $ 7,000 if she is over 50 and get a full tax deduction, he said. His spouse can also contribute.

Even if his spouse is not working, he can contribute through a spousal IRA. The same contribution limits apply, he said. In this case, they can contribute $ 12,000 in total, or $ 14,000 if they are over 50.

If his spouse had a plan to work, he would be subject to certain income limits and phase-outs, he said.

$ 105,000 to $ 125,000 Married couples file jointly. This applies when the spouse contributing to the IRA is covered by an occupational pension scheme. $ 198,000 to $ 208,000 A taxpayer not covered by a workplace pension plan married to a covered person.

For a Roth IRA, the maximum contributions are the same. The only difference is that the income limits apply. The limits and phase-outs for 2021 are as follows:

$ 125,000 to $ 140,000 Single taxpayers and heads of families. $ 198,000 to $ 208,000 Married, joint filing. $ 0 to $ 10,000 Married, separate deposit

Apart from a traditional or Roth IRA, one can save through an individual investment account, said Sarnecki. Keep in mind, however, that these accounts are taxable and subject to interest, dividends, and capital gains, unlike IRAs which develop tax-deferred, he said.

If she’s looking to save more than the contribution amounts allowed in IRAs and benefit from a tax deferral, an ineligible annuity might be an option, he said. Non-qualifying annuities have several moving elements, such as surrender charges and the taxation of ordinary income versus capital gains, and should be examined in detail to determine their suitability.

