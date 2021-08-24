Stocks rise broadly, pushing Nasdaq to all-time high





Stocks closed higher on Wall Street on Monday, pushing the Nasdaq composite to an all-time high and helping the S&P 500 more than make up for its losses last week. The S&P 500 rose 0.9%, after spending much of the day a striking distance from its own record. The benchmark index finished less than 0.2% below its all-time high set a week ago. Tech, communications and financial stocks helped push the S&P 500 up. Firms that depend on consumer spending also rose. Energy stocks rallied as the price of US crude oil jumped 5.3%, regaining some of the ground lost last week. Only utilities, housewares manufacturers and real estate companies fell. Treasury yields were mixed. Pfizer rose 2.5% after the Food & Drug Administration fully approved its COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine had been under emergency use authorization since December, but full approval could convince some reluctant Americans to get the vaccine and likely give local authorities the legal backing to impose warrants. BioNTech, a German drug maker that developed the vaccine with Pfizer, jumped 9.6% on the news. Moderna, which developed a similar vaccine using the same technology, climbed 7.5%. The prospects of an increase in vaccinations and signs of some slowing in the rate of growth of coronavirus cases have helped put investors in a buying mood, said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Hopefully FDA approval increases the use of the vaccine, Samana said. Market gains “shouldn’t be seen as more than a vaccine rally. The S&P 500 gained 37.86 points to 4,479.53. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 215.63 points, or 0.6%, to 35,335.71. The Nasdaq gained 227.99 points, or 1.5%, to 14,942.65, eclipsing its latest all-time high earlier this month. Small business stocks have overtaken the broader market. The Russell 2000 Index gained 40.70 points, or 1.9%, to 14,942.65. Most bond yields have fallen. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.25% from 1.26% on Friday night. The market remains in a summer slowdown, with the end of August historically being one of the slowest times for trading, with the exception of the Christmas holiday period. Markets are expected to increase in volume and volatility after Labor Day weekend. Investors will look to the Federal Reserve as the Kansas City Fed’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming begins later this week. This will likely give Wall Street a better look at what the Fed can do about inflation. Last week, minutes from the last Fed meeting showed that policymakers discussed cutting back the central bank’s bond purchase program later this year to start scaling back some of the measures to cut back. emergencies implemented during the pandemic. They stopped before setting a firm deadline. On the economic news side, sales of previously occupied homes rose from June to July at a faster-than-expected pace of 5.99 million, more than 5.82 million economists expected. Yet sales only increased 1.5% from July of last year, a more modest annual gain than in recent quarters. Homebuilders fell dramatically as a result of the report. Los Angeles-based KB Home fell 1.1%. ” Previous Pop-up restaurants could stay as COVID sees resurgence Next ” Five dead, two missing in Gulf of Mexico oil rig fire This iframe contains the logic required to handle severity forms powered by Ajax.

