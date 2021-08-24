10 years at Apple in the charts

Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the opening of the new Apple Tower Theater retail store at Apple Tower Theater on June 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. JC Olivera | Getty Images

Ten years ago, Tim Cook was appointed CEO of Apple. He had a difficult task. His predecessor Steve Jobs founded the company and returned from exile to bring Apple back from the brink of death and launch the products that have defined Apple as a modern computing juggernaut: the iMac, the iPod, the iPhone and the ‘iPad. But Cook says Jobs told him to be his own boss and never ask “what would Steve do?” He took that advice, building a rigorous operational juggernaut and making Apple the most valuable publicly traded company in the world. Under Cook, Apple consolidated the iPhone business and bolstered it with a constellation of new products that attract new customers and drive current customers to Apple’s world. Since 2011, the company has launched several new products, including the Apple Watch and AirPods. Cook’s Apple is significantly bigger than it was when he took office, and he’s also facing new challenges, from navigating politics around the world to the eternal question of what is his next big product. At the end of the day, Apple’s board is happy with Cook and his performance. In September, Apple’s board of directors granted Cook shares and performance-based awards that could earn it more than one million Apple shares through 2026, its first share award since taking over. function. This is Cook’s 10-year newsletter.

Returned

Cook had been interim CEO before he officially took office, but the difference between the quarter before Cook took office and today’s sales underscores how much Apple has grown. In the fiscal third quarter of 2011, Apple reported revenue of $ 28.57 billion. This year, in the same quarter and the most recent quarter for which numbers are available, Apple reported nearly three times as much sales as $ 81.4 billion.

Apple’s iPhone alone was worth nearly $ 39.6 billion last quarter, which is more than the company’s total sales when Cook took over.