Tariq Hassan explains why he joined McDonalds

McDonald’s on Tuesday appointed Tariq Hassan as its next director of marketing and digital customer experience for McDonald’s US, bringing in an outsider with brand and agency background to drive the giant’s increasingly personalized marketing strategy. Restoration.

“I don’t think people who know me will be surprised by this decision,” says Hassan, who is leaving Petco’s marketing director for the opportunity at McDonald’s.

Hassan says the first word that comes to him when he thinks of McDonald’s is “smile”.

Hassan, who will work at the company’s Chicago headquarters, is the third outsider since 2014 to take on the leading American marketing role in the world’s largest restaurant company. His predecessor, Morgan Flatley, is promoted to McDonald’s global marketing director.

Flatley leaves behind a series of successes within the American marketing organization.

“I think Morgan and his team did a terrific job,” says Hassan, who has known Flatley from his PepsiCo years as a client of his Chicago-based agency Element79. “Authenticity and voice are incredibly differentiated.”

Now it’s Hassan’s turn to lead a team that has seen success through such efforts as its Famous Orders marketing campaigns and is growing rapidly with the MyMcdonald’s Rewards loyalty plan.

“The brand is a matter of community, it’s a matter of connection,” explains Hassan.

Hassan says he looks forward to continuing to deepen the connections McDonald’s has forged with customers in the United States in a more “direct and personal” way, and doesn’t think the massive scale of the brand is preventing McDonald’s from forging. such relationships. McDonald’s is starting to do more with the customer data and information it has, he says.

“I think what you’ve already seen the team do is start to establish a much more relevant voice for McDonald’s,” Hassan said.

He also says the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts were explored when making his decision, saying it aligns with company values ​​and management’s plans. and sees a “great opportunity” to continue doing the job he did earlier in his career.

In May, McDonald’s pledged to more than double its U.S. investment in corporate-owned media companies, production stores and content creators by 2024. At the same time, it made the bold proclamation , the company was sued by the company of media mogul Byron Allen for racism discrimination.

In a list of five facts about Hassan shared by McDonald’s, the first is: “He believes that diversity is not a strategy but a value that starts with bringing his authentic self to work.” McDonald’s also noted that Hassan was an executive sponsor of Petco’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DCI & B) Advisory Board and LGBTQ Employee Resource Group, as well as external work including as a board member of the ANA CMO Growth Council.

McDonald’s is looking outside again for its marketing leadership

While Hassan believes those who know him won’t be surprised to see him in the role, some industry watchers might be surprised that Chicago-based McDonald’s has yet to find a U.S. marketing director in its ranks.

Flatley joined McDonald’s as US Marketing Director in 2017 when Deborah Wahl, who arrived at McDonald’s in 2014, was one of three replaced executives at the company.

After the progress made during his tenure, Flatley says that “we now need someone who is on the same scale as Tariq”, citing his experience on the agency and client side of the business, touching the creative, digital , CRM, data and media.

While marketing managers hope to develop a succession plan internally, “we’re just not there yet,” says Flatley. She says she wants McDonald’s to do more to develop its talent pool to “become an academy of marketing talent.”

She takes a look at consumer packaged goods companies like PepsiCo, where she and others rose through the marketing ranks before moving on to positions like CMOs at other brands.

“There are a number of large GPC companies that have started exporting talent from one company to another,” says Flatley. “We have so many exceptional marketing talent here.”

In a message to McDonald’s USA seen by Ad Age, Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, praised Flatley’s work.

“Morgan’s curiosity for consumer information, combined with his passion for design, has created stronger, more inclusive and lasting relationships with our US customers,” said Erlinger.

He also highlighted Hassan’s success in roles at companies such as Petco, Bank of America, Omnicom and HP.

“Tariq has also a proven track record of growing and developing talent at all levels within a marketing function, and we look forward to seeing him build on the tremendous strides Morgan has made over the past few years. “said Erlinger.