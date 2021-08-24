Business
How Tim Cook grew the Apple empire during his decade as CEO
What Cook didn’t do was launch another product as successful and disruptive as the iPhone, but he found ways to grow Apple without it.
“This is perhaps the most successful transfer in the history of the company,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, of Jobs’ transition to Cook. “Apple, frankly, needed a cheerleader and a politician, maybe more than a stressed-out founder of micromanagement. “
Bailey added: “You are maintaining the empire, instead of building one.”
The growth of services
A month after taking office as CEO, Cook announced the launch of the iPhone 4S. Since then, Apple has released nearly two dozen more versions of the iPhone in a wider price range, as well as new generations of iPads, Macs, and MacBooks. Cook also oversaw the introduction of new hardware products with great success, the Apple Watch in 2015 and the AirPods in 2016.
But the growth of Apple’s service business is even bigger than the new devices created under its leadership.
“From a material standpoint, I think you can argue that it was more iterative than revolutionary, but I think it diminishes its contribution to the business,” said Tom Forte, analyst at DA Davidson, adding that Cook had broadened the notion of what Apple was. . “He said … ‘What can Apple be? Apple can be a music subscription service, Apple can be a fitness subscription service, Apple can be more than the App Store.'”
“It kept the iPhone party going, but it solved a boom-bust problem by blowing up their service businesses,” FBB’s Bailey said.
Apple still makes tons of money every year from iPhone sales. But now it also has the more consistent and higher margin benefits of subscription services to act as a buffer while customers keep their devices for longer. The services also give consumers even more reasons to choose Apple hardware over others, and help the company make more money for every person who buys one of its devices.
And after?
“It can be argued that they are [still] heavily dependent on the iPhone, ”Forte said. “I’m still trying to imagine what the future will look like and what will happen when the smartphone is no longer the center of the universe.
Then there is the question of who will take charge of the world’s largest company when Cook steps down. Apple’s current COO, Jeff Williams, who has been dubbed Tim Cook of Tim Cook in the tech press, would be an obvious choice if he took over now. But just two years younger than Cook, that succession plan could be more questionable even in a few years, Bailey said.
“It doesn’t look like there’s another insider, number two, ready to go, so I think that’s something Apple will have to start working on over the next couple of years,” he said. he declares.
