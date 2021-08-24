Walmart announces GoLocal, a last mile delivery service for other retailers – TechCrunch

Walmart today announcement a new delivery service company called Walmart GoLocal, which allows other merchants, large and small, to operate Walmart’s own delivery platform to place orders with their customers. Merchants can choose to use the service for various types of delivery, including scheduled and unscheduled deliveries, including same day delivery, and they can expand their delivery capacity and coverage according to the demand of their customers. own clients.

GoLocal is powered by the services that Walmart first developed for its own delivery needs. Over the past three years, Walmart has strived to evolve its Express delivery service, which promises delivery in two hours or less. The service now offers more than 160,000 products in some 3,000 stores, reaching nearly 70% of the US population, according to the company. Now he thinks he’s ready to make those same capabilities available to other merchants in the United States with GoLocal.

While the new B2B service allows merchants to take advantage of Walmart’s last mile network and logistics, that doesn’t necessarily mean Walmart employees will deliver packages, at least initially.

Instead, GoLocal’s last mile capacities will be managed by gig workers from Walmart’s Spark Driver program.These same drivers also take care of same-day grocery delivery from Walmart. But while the same day service relies on third-party delivery services – like Roadie, DoorDash, and Uber’s Postmates – Walmart tells us that third-party delivery services will not be involved in GoLocal.

Instead, Walmart plans to expand GoLocal over time to include more associate-powered delivery. Already, Walmart is testing associated delivery in electric vans in northwest Arkansas, for example. These vans would allow Walmart to power delivery for a wider variety of merchants, such as those with larger products that won’t fit in Spark drivers’ personal cars and trucks. Walmart also plans to evolve GoLocal delivery through new innovations such as drones and autonomous vehicles, which Walmart tested through its express delivery service.

“We have worked hard to develop a reliable last mile delivery program for our customers,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Last Mile, Walmart US, in a statement. “Now we’re excited to be able to use these capabilities to serve a different set of local merchant customers. From delivering products from a local bakery to automotive supplies from a national retailer, we’ve designed Walmart GoLocal to be customizable for merchants of all sizes and categories so they can focus. on what they do best, leaving us the speed and efficiency of delivery, ”he added.

Participating GoLocal merchants do not need to be a certain size. Anyone, from a mom-and-pop to a national retailer, can choose to use the service. They also don’t have to sell on the Walmart.com Marketplace, as it is not an order fulfillment service where Walmart both hosts and delivers third-party inventory – that’s right. the last mile delivery part. The merchant’s inventory remains in their own local stores.

While any retailer can use GoLocal, getting started requires technical integrations from retailers. Walmart provides an API that connects to their existing commerce platform that pings GoLocal when customers place orders. This alerts GoLocal to send the driver while Walmart captures feedback on the delivery experience, he says. If widely adopted, it could also give Walmart access to local delivery data to analyze, which could help improve its own delivery business or inform decisions about distribution center placement, a competitive advantage. potential.

Walmart says it already has some merchant partners registered with GoLocal, including contracts with some national business retailers, but is not yet authorized to release those names. He will not detail the prices of the service, explaining that as a white label option with a variety of features, the prices are customized according to the individual needs of each retailer.

The service is one of the many initiatives Walmart now has underway to generate revenue by serving the needs of other retailers. Recently, Walmart announced that it would sell access to its own e-commerce technologies to retail businesses, for example. This is a part of Walmart’s larger strategy that will see it seek to make a profit by providing access to technologies and services that it once used only for its own operations.