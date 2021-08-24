Electric cars: everything you need to know about electric vehicles (EV cars) in Australia

Electric cars have had a slow start in Australia, mainly because the odds are stacked against them when it comes to the great distances between our population centers.

What electric vehicles are we talking about? For now, we’ll talk about battery electric vehicles (BEVs), which consist of a large battery pack that drives one or two electric motors, as it is too early to discuss their alternatives to fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). ), which are currently only available in a limited fleet capacity.

In Australia, because batteries and infrastructure are expensive, that means high upfront costs and few places for owners to charge their vehicles.

Learn more about electric cars

However, over the past few years owning an electric car has slowly but steadily become a more viable option for many, as upfront costs decline and infrastructure is gradually rolled out.

While Australia is also home to the world’s first EV-specific taxes in places like South Australia and Victoria, some states are moving in the opposite direction, rolling out the first incentives for electric vehicles, which have frequently been claimed by advocacy groups like the Electric Vehicle Council, which is made up of some of the biggest automakers like BMW, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Tesla and Volkswagen.

So how many electric cars are there in Australia? Not much in the grand scheme of things. The figures show that around 20,000 electric cars have been sold in the Netherlands over the past decade, a number which is paltry compared to the total car market of around one million units per year. In 2020 for example, the total market share for electric cars was only 0.7%.

Over the past few years, owning an electric car has slowly but steadily become a more viable option for many.

During 2021 however, possibly due to an increase in the number of choices and falling prices, sales of electric vehicles saw a massive increase. It’s starting from a low base, but so far in 2021, more than 2,500 EVs have found a home, up from less than half at the same time last year. Every month, electric car sales statistics show that more than 500 new electric cars are now sold in our market, up from around 140 per month at the same time last year. The total year-over-year increase in electric cars is a staggering 200.6%. However, when it comes to electric cars versus gasoline-powered cars, there is still a huge gap to close, with many just switching to hybrid vehicles.

So what is driving this adoption? The availability of charging infrastructure is useful, as providers rely on funds made available at the state and federal levels, but it is also a wider choice of models for sale. Australians can now choose an electric car from among Tesla, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Nissan, MG, BYD, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche and Volvo. See our list below for more details.

Take a look at all the recent EV news and it’s clear that the number of options available will grow rapidly to include new EVs from the existing EV manufacturers above, as well as options like Toyota. , Volkswagen, Lexus, Subaru and other electric vehicle-focused automakers are expected to debut in our market in the coming years, such as Polestar and Rivian. Expect light commercial space to expand as electric technology becomes available for vans and small trucks. You can already buy a Fuso EV in Australia, although it has a range of around 100km per charge.

One look at all the recent EV news and it’s clear that the number of options available will quickly increase to include new electric cars coming to Australia.

In Australia, data tells us that electric car adoption is mostly hampered by up-front cost, with considerations like range and charging times ranking surprisingly low on the list of concerns for potential buyers.

With prices starting at $ 34,950 for BYD’s T3 minivan, there is hardly a long list of inexpensive options, although those numbers are expected to drop in the decades to come with battery costs per kWh dropping in. are expected to be cut by nearly half by 2030, when the cost of electric cars could be comparable to their gasoline-powered counterparts. This is facilitated by the development of the latest new technologies that reduce the amount of rare earth metals needed in battery cells, such as lithium and cobalt, although some manufacturers have warned that prices in the electric age may never match those of combustion vehicles.

Expect the market share of electric vehicles to continue to grow, as diesel and non-hybrid gasoline decline, especially as new, more affordable options become available. Many of those options will come from China and Europe, where strict regulations in the domestic market are forcing a swift move to electrification.

In Australia, data tells us that adoption of electric cars is mostly hampered by the upfront cost.

Time will tell if the FCEV / hydrogen electric players, especially Hyundai and Toyota, will be able to turn the technology into a viable alternative to electric cars in the future. Stay tuned as we update this story and provide more in-depth analysis in our EV Guide Tips section. As for the best electric vehicles on our market? It will depend on your needs, see the table below for your current options

Australian electric car market figures (end of July 2021)

Passenger cars SUV Light commercial TOTAL Electric Vehicle Sales (YTD Jul 21) 1018 1682 33 2,732 (+ 200.6% year-to-date)

The best electric vehicles available in Australia