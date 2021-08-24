Business
Peloton revives sales of low-end treadmill after recall
Peloton Interactive Inc., restarting an expansion beyond its signature exercise bikes, is bringing back the low-end version of its treadmill, although a more expensive model linked to the death of a child remains on hold.
The $ 2,495 Tread product will go on sale in the US, UK and Canada on August 30 and in Germany later this year, the New York-based company said on Tuesday. The treadmill’s previous rollout, which began in the UK late last year, was halted in May due to an issue with its touchscreen coming loose and falling on users. Shares rose 4.2% as trading began in New York.
It’s not yet clear when the top-of-the-line Tread +, priced at $ 4,295, might return. This product was recalled at the same time in May after children were injured by jumping on the machine and accidentally starting a workout. Over 70 incidents have been reported, including the death of a child.
The Tread model did not pose the same risks, but there have been at least 18 incidents of its touchscreen loosening and six reports of falls, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission. This has resulted in minor injuries, such as abrasions, cuts and bruises, in Canada and the UK, the agency said. There have been no reports of people injured in the United States
Peloton only sold approximately 1,050 tracks in the United States, most of which were destined for international customers. The company has already launched a repair program for treads already sold and is strengthening the safety features of the product.
“We will always continue to innovate our hardware, software and security features to live up to our commitment to member safety and to enhance the complete member experience,” said John Foley, CEO and co-founder of Peloton , in a press release.
Tread models, including those that were previously sold, receive a software update that adds a feature called Tread Lock. The mechanism requires users to enter a four-digit code to start workouts. The feature was initially only available to users who paid for Peloton’s monthly subscription service, but the company extended it to all users after criticism. The tread also has a physical key which can prevent unintentional use.
Sources
2/ https://adage.com/article/marketing-news-strategy/peloton-restarts-sales-its-lower-end-treadmill-after-recall/2360341
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
