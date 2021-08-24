About 85 million people are not vaccinated. Get it today, NIH Director Collins urgesExBulletin

NPR Steve Inskeep speaks with Dr Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, about the full FDA approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and what it means to fight the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration has now fully approved a COVID vaccine. It is that of Pfizer which, like other vaccines, had until now only an authorization for emergency use. President Biden would like unvaccinated Americans to draw a conclusion.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: So let me say it loud and clear. If you have – if you are one of the millions of Americans who have said they won’t get vaccinated when they do – until it has full and final approval from the FDA, it ‘has now arrived. The moment you were waiting for is here. It is time for you to go for the vaccine. Get it today – today. This is an important moment in our fight against the pandemic.

INSKEEP: Dr Francis Collins is joining us again. He is director of the National Institutes of Health. Dr Collins, welcome back.

FRANCIS COLLINS: Glad to be back with you, Steve, on a day when we have some good news.

INSKEEP: Well, let’s talk about this news. I guess the full FDA approval is a higher standard of proof than the emergency clearance late last year. So what does the FDA know now that it didn’t know at the end of last year?

COLLINS: Well, now they’ve been able to look at many more months of follow-up in terms of evaluating both the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine in the real world. They looked at hundreds of thousands of pages of Pfizer documents on every detail, on every trial participant. They learned more details about the manufacturing process. They actually sent inspection teams to the vaccine manufacturing sites to make sure everything is exactly as it’s supposed to. And they said it all in order, and therefore, full approval. And as the President said a minute ago, that means if you’re one of those people who was waiting for this to be sure this vaccine was going to be good, that day has come.

INSKEEP: I guess we can also just point out the obvious here. To put it in simple terms, several tens of millions of people have preceded you on this bridge, and the bridge has not fallen, so to speak.

COLLINS: Exactly. And they’re actually in a much better place because of it. So, yes, there are about 85 million Americans, Steve, who are still on the fence, have yet to get that first dose. The hope of many of us is that this will be a motivation for these people to decide to go ahead, because the polls had said it was a problem for at least 3 in 10, and now that 3 out of 10 – I hope they’re listening right now – will decide to go to vaccines.gov, find out where the closest place is to get the shot and get it done today.

INSKEEP: Well, you must have had time to think or have been forced to think about the psychology of it all. You are quite right. According to polls, many people have said they are waiting for final FDA approval before taking action. But what people say and what they mean is not always the same. Do you think the final approval was the reason some people hesitated?

COLLINS: Well, I’m hesitant to guess human behavior because I’m always wrong, but I think that was a factor in there, among others, of course. And unfortunately much of the resistance is also based on the misinformation or disinformation so widespread on the internet. But maybe it would be a good day for the people who held back to hit the reset button and say, OK, let’s really look at the facts here to find out why I might want to take advantage of this safe and effective vaccine, at the both for myself, for my family and to help protect the people around me because it’s up to all of us to do that too.

INSKEEP: Does this approval make it easier for federal, state, and local leaders to push for more vaccinations?

COLLINS: Well, it already is. Hours after the announcement, several universities – Minnesota, Louisiana – moved forward. They said they were waiting for this. They did not wait long to act. Some companies as well – and, of course, the military, now with the announcement that the 1.2 million military personnel will need to be vaccinated – the timing is not yet clear, but likely soon. So I think you’re going to see a lot of that in the next few days, from these industries, universities, other organizations that were sort of waiting because they wanted to make sure they were on the strongest possible basis, to move forward and let’s say we’re going to demand that now.

INSKEEP: Dr Collins, let me bring up an issue that is constantly on the minds of every household, and I live in a household, where there is someone under the age of 12, who currently cannot be vaccinated. . How soon can we expect vaccine approval for children under 12?

COLLINS: Oh, Steve, I know a lot of people are really excited to see this move forward. This is a difficult situation because children under 12 are not just little miniature human beings. They have differences in their metabolism, their immune system. So, for example, the question, what is the dose you should give? Do you give the same dose to a 6 year old as you give to someone 30? You probably have to look at this.

So the companies – Pfizer, Moderna – are working hard to collect data from rigorous testing to make sure they get that part right. But in fact, the data has yet to be submitted to the FDA. Pfizer believes that by the end of September, they’ll be ready to send in their test data, and then the FDA will have to review it. I have to be honest, I don’t see the approval for 5-11 year olds coming long before the end of 2021.

INSKEEP: OK, well, it’s helpful to know that because there had been stories suggesting maybe September, but you’re saying the data may come in September. This means that millions of parents will be sending their children under 12 to school, in person. There may be masks, there may not be masks, but there may not be vaccines. Should parents be worried about it, or should I say, how much should we care about it?

COLLINS: Well, sure, we should be concerned about everything when it comes to COVID, and especially with delta. But there are mitigation methods to try to reduce the risk. My God knows we all want the kids to go back to school so they have that experience in person to learn, to socialize. We must do everything we can to make this possible safely. That’s why I’m so stumped about the big battle over masks in the classroom. If you want to avoid this epidemic that is going to send all children home, you should do everything to avoid this, and that means wearing masks. From what I understand, when you talk to students, they seem a little less worried about wearing masks than some of their parents. It’s just common sense.

And by the way, if anyone is trying to tell you that we don’t really have scientific evidence to say that masks reduce infections in schools, that just isn’t true. There are dozens of publications, from the United States and other countries, to show that this is the case. So boy, I wish we could get over this fight. That one really gets in the way of what is going to be a pretty tough fall like that.

INSKEEP: Dr. Collins, thanks for the update – I really appreciate it.

COLLINS: Glad to be with you, Steve.

INSKEEP: Dr Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health.

