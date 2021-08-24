Governor Larry Hogan – Official website of the Governor of Maryland





Full-service emergency care, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations available for travelers and airport workers ANNAPOLIS, MDGovernor Larry Hogan today celebrated the grand opening of the new FirstCall Medical Center at Baltimore / Washington International (BWI) Thurgood Marshall Airport, which will provide health services to the public and airport employees. This new state-of-the-art BWI emergency care facility is a shining example of how Maryland remains committed to the health and safety of our residents and visitors, Governor Hogan said. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalizations from the virus, and we are happy to further expand our vaccination network. Located inside the main terminal near Hall C, the FirstCall Medical Center offers emergency care, first aid, COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, travel vaccines, occupational medicine and exams physical. As of August 26, the center will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The property accepts most major insurance plans and offers self-pay options for all services. BWI Marshall Airport has an excellent reputation within the industry and with customers for safe, convenient and reliable travel, said MDOT Secretary Greg Slater. We have been delighted to work with our partners at FirstCall Medical and Fraport Maryland, which manages our retail and concession operations at BWI, to make these important health services available to our customers when they need them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://governor.maryland.gov/2021/08/24/photo-release-governor-hogan-celebrates-ribbon-cutting-of-firstcall-medical-center-at-bwi-thurgood-marshall-airport/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos