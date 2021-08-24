Detroit’s iconic Fisher Building for sale after $ 30 million in upgrades





After six years and over $ 30 million in improvements, the owners of the Fisher Building have put the historic monument up for sale. La Plateforme, co-owners of the building, said on Tuesday that it was the right time to find a new owner. During six years of ownership, the company said it has doubled the occupancy rate of the buildings. We are proud of the work we have done to preserve this important piece of Detroit history, said Peter Cummings, executive chairman and CEO of The Platform on Tuesday. We have made significant investments to reposition this property as a first class office building and community gathering space and have overseen a substantial increase in office and retail occupancy. As such, we believe the time has come to find the next fisherman’s steward. The platform, along with co-owners of New York-based HFZCapital Group and Rheal Capital Management, purchased the Fisher Building at auction in 2015. The $ 12.5 million transaction also included the Albert Kahn Building, a garage for parking at 645 Baltimore Street, and two surface lots. The Kahn Building was sold for $ 9.5 million in 2018. The Fisher Building has 505,000 square feet of office space, 68,000 square feet of retail space and 1,900 parking spaces with an attached parking garage. New tenants include Strategic Staffing Solutions, United Way for Southeastern Michigan, and Childrens Foundation. Retail tenants include The Peacock Room, MATURE, and Promenade Artisan Foods. The platform says it spent more than $ 30 million to revitalize the building, including new elevators, an HVAC system and the restoration of artwork on the ceiling of the arcade in 2017. Works also began to restore the brass entrance doors and the exterior facade of the building, of which 325,000 square. marble feet. The Platform remains involved in the New Center district with The Boulevard, an apartment building that it opened at the end of 2019 on Third Avenue and West Grand Boulevard. [email protected] Twitter: @CWilliams_DN

