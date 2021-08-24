Doctors hope to see increases in vaccination rates, warrants following FDA approval of Pfizer

Health workers hope the U.S. Food and Drug Administration passes on Monday to fully approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will convince some long-reluctant residents to agree to the vaccination, or make their employers demand it.

Those who really believed in the argument that is not fully endorsed, I think this will be what does for them, said Dr Mark Hamed, medical director of health services at Alcona, Iosco, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Tuscola, Huron, Sanilac and Lapeer in the inch and the northeast of Michigan.

It could also cause some companies or organizations to demand vaccines, Hamed and others said. The US military immediately announced that all servicemen should be immune to the disease. Some mandates previously announced by Michigan employers, including Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health, based in Grand Rapids, headquartered in Southfield, were contingent on this approval.

Dr Robert Van Howe, medical director of the Western Upper Peninsula and Dickinson-Iron District Health Departments, sees the green light for warrants as the most important outcome of approval, the same given to other vaccines traditional required by schools. I think that’s pretty much the only way to go. We weren’t getting where we needed it with the vaccine levels.

On Monday, the FDA granted the Pfizers biologics license application, a comprehensive document building on the already abundant data submitted in support of the emergency use authorization, approved in December. It can now be advertised and will be marketed under the name Comirnaty.

Over the past eight months, the vaccine, made in Michigan, has been widely administered statewide and in the United States and touted as safe and effective.

The FDA has now reviewed even more information and the results of a clinical trial. Thousands of recipients have been tracked for months.

He found the vaccine to be 91% effective in preventing COVID-19. This is slightly lower than the 95% efficiency initially reported.

The same approval has yet to be granted for the other two COVID-19 vaccines distributed in Michigan, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Moderna kicked off the process in June. Johnson & Johnson have announced their intention to do so this year.

The FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine has already saved countless lives in Michigan and around the world, so if you’ve ever received your vaccines, thank you for doing your part to keep you, your family and your family safe. community, said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Monday in a statement.

If you still haven’t, hopefully today’s announcement encourages you to get your vaccine FDA approved.

Denise Fair, head of public health in Detroit, where vaccination rates are among the lowest in the state, made a similar statement. The vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 for anyone aged 12 and over, and preventing serious illnesses of all variants, she said in an email. We hope that this full approval will give all those who are still undecided the confidence they need to get vaccinated.

About 5.4 million total doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in Michigan, where 59.8% of people 12 years of age and older have been at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19. The rate increases, slowly, while the highly contagious delta variant increases the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The vaccine is not yet fully approved for children aged 12 to 15. Monday’s announcement was only for those 16 and older, but the vaccine remains available to the youngest age group thanks to the emergency use authorization. It is the only vaccine authorized for children under 18.

Full approval has yet to be extended to the third dose, which is now given to residents with weakened immune systems.

RELATED: Who Can Receive a Third Injection of COVID-19 Vaccine and Other Booster Questions Answered

We are delighted with the news of Comirnaty, Pfizers Covid vaccine, having FDA approval. We look forward to full approval for 12-15 year olds as well as the third dose for the immunocompromised, wrote Dr. Jennifer Morse in an email. She is the medical director of the Central Michigan and Mid-Michigan Districts Health Departments and the No. 10 District Health Department, which serves 10 counties in the western and north-central parts of the state.

Given the considerable amount of safety and efficacy data collected to date, this approval comes as no surprise. “

Some have cited the lack of approval as a reason or concern for delaying the vaccination, and she hopes the news will give them confidence and lead to more vaccinations. However, I don’t expect this to result in a significant increase.

There will be people who continue to oppose the vaccine, Hamed said. They may still be on the fence. They might say, you know, it just seems too rushed. And no matter what someone tells them otherwise, they just won’t change their mind.

Rich Hall, 49, of Burton is among them. He said the FDA approval would make no difference to him. While attending an anti-vaccination rally this month at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Hall said he doesn’t trust the FDA and prefers to trust his body and immune system. natural.

Hamed said he was confident in the process.

A vaccine has never been approved so quickly, he agreed, but there had never been the urgency or need to do so before.

The FDA said it analyzed efficacy data from approximately 20,000 vaccines and 20,000 placebo recipients aged 16 and older without evidence of infection with the COVID-19 virus within a week of receiving the second dose. . The safety of Comirnaty has been evaluated in approximately 22,000 people who received the vaccine and 22,000 people who received a placebo.

I think with all eyes on them and the importance of such a vaccine, I have no doubts that they would not just rush through it, Hamed said. They weighed all the risk-benefit and safety protocols.

MLive reporter Justin Hicks contributed to this story.

