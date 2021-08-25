Waymo opens self-driving car tests for some San Francisco residents

The Jaguar I-Pace withWaymo Autonomous Electric Vehicle (EV) is unveiled at an event in New York City on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

Alphabet-owned Waymo is asking San Francisco residents to help it test its self-driving cars in the city, which it hopes will be its second market.

The company said in a blog post On Tuesday he is launching a research-oriented program called “Trusted Tester”. Residents can register in the company’s Waymo One app. Those who are accepted will be able to flag down an all-electric Jaguar I-PACE vehicle and provide feedback on their driving experience later.

The company said it was using the testers to help improve service. “From using the Waymo One app, to pick-up and drop-off, to the journey itself, we receive valuable feedback from our passengers that allows us to refine our product offering as we go. as we advance our service, ”the company said in the blog.

According to The edge, bikers will have to sign nondisclosure agreements to participate and there will be human drivers behind the wheel as a safeguard.

Waymo began as a self-driving car project by Google, which began testing its technology about a decade ago. It then became a stand-alone company within Google’s parent company, Alphabet, and began public testing in the Phoenix metro area in 2017. It then rolled out a full autonomous taxi service to parts of that area. in 2020. It has tested its self-drive cars in other locations across the country, but has yet to officially roll out other markets outside of Phoenix.

The announcement comes as some employees have would have frustrated by the slow pace of business expansion. Several Waymo staff have left in recent months, including its former CEO.

The company did not immediately respond to questions about how many testers it would accept or for how long.