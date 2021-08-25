FAA investigates whether Boeing employees are under pressure over safety concerns





Boeing BA The FAA depends onemployed to perform the agency’s safety oversight functions during the design and manufacture of aircraft, a process known as “delegated authority”.

The FAA letter to Boeing stated that employees designated with these oversight responsibilities must have “sufficient authority to perform authorized duties” without inference on the part of the company. But he said a survey conducted by the agency of some of those Boeing employees found that “35% of people voicing concerns and sharing experiences that the environment does not promote independence.”

“Boeing’s corporate culture seems to hamper members of the [safety oversight] unit to communicate openly with the FAA, ”the agency’s letter said. The letter was first reported by the the Wall Street newspaper Tuesday.

The FAA spoke to 32 of Boeing’s 1,400 employees with delegated authority, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Boeing said it was working with the FAA to ensure its employees have the independence the agency requires. “We take these matters very seriously and we are continually working to improve the processes we have in place to ensure the independence of the [safety oversight] members of the unit, ”the company said in its statement. “We have constantly reinforced with our team that delegated authority is a privilege and that we have to work every day to be given responsibility. … We made it clear that [Boeing safety oversight] representatives should be accorded the same respect and deference that we show to our regulator. “ But the FAA reported that “interference appears to be a concern” after speaking with Boeing employees. The anonymous comments included an employee who told the agency, “In culture, they say we are meant to be a buffer” and another who said, “I am very aware that raising issues doesn’t is not appreciated. Another employee reportedly told the agency: “I feel too much pressure, but I am against it. The delegation of authority process has come under criticism since two fatal 737 Max crashes in late 2018 and early 2019 left 346 people dead, raising questions as to whether Boeing took any shortcuts in the certification process. The plane was grounded for 20 months after the crashes. Although the FAA approved the planes to carry passengers again last November, not all countries, including China, have allowed them to fly. Boeing once had an excellent reputation for safety within the industry, but that reputation was severely damaged by the 737 Max crisis and the investigations that followed the two crashes. In early 2020, around seven months after the second crash, Boeing had to publish a wealth of internal communications between its employees that showed worrying concerns about the safety of the 737 Max ahead of its eventual certification. One of them described the plane as “designed by clowns, who in turn are supervised by monkeys”. Another employee, questioning the simulator that would be used to train pilots to fly the plane, wrote: “Would you like to put your family on a MAX simulator driven plane?” I will not do it. And another worker wrote in May 2018, “I still have not been forgiven by God for the cover-up I made last year.”

