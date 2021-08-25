After Hours Stock Trading: How to Trade After Market Close

Trading stocks after normal business hours can be a great way to enter or exit the market, especially on widely followed stocks. With extended hours trading – which includes trading in the morning before the market opens – you can place trades before most of the market is ready to act.

Here’s what after-hours stock trading is, how to do it, and what to watch out for.

What is after-hours stock trading?

Trading stocks for extended hours is just another way to trade stocks online. Stocks on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq may trade for extended hours, but only the largest and most demanded stocks trade regularly during these times.

Not only can investors trade after the regular session, but they can also trade for the pre-market before the market opens in the morning. Thus, some brokers refer to trading outside of normal hours as “extended hours trading” or the like to include both the extra morning and evening sessions.

Trading in stocks in the United States normally takes place between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern Time. Anything that happens outside of these hours is considered extended hours and includes these periods:

The pre-market trading session runs from 4 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The after-hours trading session is from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Trading before or after the normal session was previously reserved for the wealthiest investors, but nowadays there are many online brokers offering the service to any client.

Interactive Brokers, Charles Schwab and Fidelity Investments allow all trading on extended hours, although orders may not be valid for the duration of extended hours sessions. For example, some brokers start trading orders during the pre-market session starting at 7 a.m.

How to trade after-hours stock

Making an after-hours stock trade is easy to do, almost as simple as an after-hours trade, although there are some other risks (see below). Here’s how to do it:

1. Determine what you want to trade

Just like you would with a normal trade, you will need to enter the ticker symbol of the stock and the number of shares you wish to buy.

2. Define business terms and time period

When entering the order, your broker can allow you to set the time period, thus allowing you to trade the extended hour sessions. For a broker allowing trading over extended hours, you can specify when the trade can be executed:

At regular hours. This setting will ensure that the trade only executes during the regular session, when the market is most liquid.

This setting will ensure that the trade only executes during the regular session, when the market is most liquid. Regular hours and extended hours. This setting instructs the broker to execute the trade whenever the market is opened.

This setting instructs the broker to execute the trade whenever the market is opened. Only during extended hours. Some brokers allow you to configure the trade to run only during the extended hours or only one of the extended sessions (morning or evening).

Given the lower liquidity in extended hour markets, it makes sense to define trades as limit trades, where you specify the trade price, in order to avoid a much higher wild execution price or lower than the recent share price. Some brokers only allow limit orders as part of extended trading.

3. Place the trade

Once you have set the terms for your trade, you are ready to place the trade.

But don’t be surprised if nothing happens for a while, if ever. With fewer investors participating in the extended session and the lack of market makers to ensure liquid markets, you will need to find an investor willing to trade at your price. This may not happen, even at all costs.

What are the risks of trading stocks after normal business hours?

After hours trading comes with certain risks for investors looking to profit from it:

Illiquid market. The extended hours market is much less liquid than the regular market, which means you may not be able to sell at the price you want. Market makers will not guarantee a liquid and orderly market and fewer investors will show up. Only a few stocks can be traded, even large otherwise liquid stocks. Or if you are trading, you may end up selling for a much lower price or buying for a much higher price than you would like.

The extended hours market is much less liquid than the regular market, which means you may not be able to sell at the price you want. Market makers will not guarantee a liquid and orderly market and fewer investors will show up. Only a few stocks can be traded, even large otherwise liquid stocks. Or if you are trading, you may end up selling for a much lower price or buying for a much higher price than you would like. Inability to execute a transaction. You may be able to enter an order, but that does not mean that your trade will be executed. In fact, you may not be satisfied at all costs if there is no one ready to make a transaction.

You may be able to enter an order, but that does not mean that your trade will be executed. In fact, you may not be satisfied at all costs if there is no one ready to make a transaction. Potential to misjudge market sentiment. After hours trading can be useful for entering or exiting a stock after certain news, such as an earnings report. But beware, the lack of liquidity in the market may suggest that a stock will continue to sell during normal hours when, in fact, it is ready to go up instead. So you may end up selling what looks like a bad report, but it turns out to be an after-hours bogus head leaving you in the dust.

These are some of the biggest issues with after-hours trading, but they basically boil down to the lack of liquidity in most extended-hour markets.

At the end of the line

Trading stocks after normal business hours allows you to trade outside of normal market hours, but that doesn’t mean you need to trade at that time. In many cases, the market is too narrow and illiquid, and you run the risk of getting a less than ideal price when you might otherwise trade hours later and get the going rate in a robust market.

Learn more: