Listing of SPACs in Luxembourg: LuxSE clarification offers new opportunities for the financial market | Dechert srl

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange (“LuxSE“) recently published its first set of guidelines for the registration of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“After-sales service”) On the regulated market of LuxSE (Luxembourg Stock Exchange) and the Euro MTF market (the “Guidelines”)1. These guidelines clarify LuxSE’s position regarding the possibility of listing PSPCs in Luxembourg.2 and respond to the growing trend of PSPCs in the US that has taken hold in EU markets. These shell companies are formed strictly to raise funds through initial public offerings (“IPO”) With the aim of acquiring a running business, and have become a strong sustainable alternative to the traditional IPO process in recent years. In accordance with these guidelines, LuxSE creates a framework for the listing of PSPCs in Luxembourg while protecting the interests of investors and the integrity of the market by recommending that SPAC sponsors take into account the following elements when structuring PSPCs to be listed on a market maintained by LuxSE: Funds collected by a SPAC must be placed in an escrow account with a regulated financial institution and be the subject of a documented order of priority for outgoing payments. PSPC shareholders should be granted redemption rights with a clear description of the conditions for exercising these rights. The de-PSPC process (i.e. the business combination with the target company) must be approved by the majority of PSPC shareholders at a general meeting at which the shareholders are given the necessary information. to make an informed decision regarding the exercise of their redemption rights. PSPC’s listing prospectus should describe its business strategy and provide information on the target sectors and geographies where it seeks acquisition opportunities. The timetable for carrying out the de-PSPC process must be defined and limited in duration. These recommendations – which are in addition to the general admission listing rules set by the LuxSE Internal Rules – are neither exhaustive nor mandatory, and LuxSE reserves the right to consider other characteristics of a SPAC. (in particular the periods of the sponsor’s commitments or the remuneration mechanisms) when examining a registration request. The publication of these Guiding Principles – which demonstrates Luxembourg’s ability to quickly adapt to new business practices in order to remain attractive and competitive – will offer new opportunities to its financial center in the months to come. Footnotes 1) Guidelines for the registration of PSPCs in LuxSE, August 2021. 2) Prior to the publication of these Guidelines, the listing of an SPAC on a LuxSE market was uncertain due to the fact that at the time of its listing, an SPAC does not have any underlying tangible assets or activity. ‘exploitation.

