US reviews Boeing’s treatment of safety-related employees





A small group of Boeing engineers who perform key safety duties are concerned about their ability to work without pressure from supervisors, and their comments are prompting federal regulators to look more broadly at the company's safety culture. Employees are responsible for approving safety assessments and managing other tasks for the Federal Aviation Administration, making their independence from company pressure critical. According to a letter from the FAA, one of the employees said I had to sit down with a manager and explain to them why I couldn't approve something. The worker said the company was looking for another employee from the engineering unit. Another employee reported managers' dismay when engineers find flaws in component designs as this can lead to delays in aircraft delivery. The FAA's initial investigation took place from May to July. An FAA official described it in an Aug. 19 letter to Boeing's leader in aircraft safety and certification. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. We take these matters very seriously and continuously work to improve the processes we have in place to ensure the independence of employees who work on behalf of the FAA, said Boeing spokesperson Jessica Kowal. . She said these employees should be accorded the same respect and deference that is shown to FAA personnel. The FAA interviewed 32 of the approximately 1,400 Boeing employees who are delegated to work on behalf of the FAA. Of those interviewed, a third raised concerns. The FAA said in the letter to Chicago-based Boeing that it would follow up by interviewing all employees on the unit. The FAA review raises further questions about a long-standing practice of relying on employees of aircraft manufacturers to perform safety-related work, including analysis of critical aircraft systems. airplane. The policy is supposed to take advantage of the specialized knowledge of employees, and companies are supposed to empower these workers to perform safety-related functions without interference. However, Boeing's findings indicate that the environment does not promote employee independence, wrote Ian Won, an FAA official who helps oversee Boeing, in the letter to the company. The FAA's policy of relying on safety assessments by industry employees, known as Organization Designation Authorization, has come under scrutiny after two fatal crashes involving the Boeing 737 Max. Investigations determined that key FAA people were largely unaware of an automated flight control system that played a role in the crashes.

