SEC weighs in on human capital news – Ballotpedia News

SEC weighs information on human capital

On August 18, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler tweeted to explain investors, asset managers and corporations what the next step in the SEC’s ESG program is. He wrote:

Investors want to better understand one of a company’s most critical assets: its people. I have asked staff to come up with recommendations for consideration by the Human Capital Disclosure Commission. This could include a number of measures, such as workforce turnover, skills training and development, compensation, benefits, workforce demographics including diversity, and health and safety.

In recent months, ESG advocates have focused on expanding the nature of disclosures companies should focus on, arguing that the E (environmental) aspect of ESG should not be allowed. to overwhelm the S (social) aspect.

Chinese companies resist ESG debt

According to Bloomberg, Chinese companies are resisting the global trend towards debt tied to sustainability goals. Most of the rest of the worldand most of the rest of Asiahave adopted debt instruments that adjust interest rates based on measured compliance with ESG measures and promises (i.e. the closer you are to the measure, the lower your rate; the lower your rate is you are far away, the higher the rate). Bloomberg speculate on the reasons for the resistance of companies based in China:

Chinese companies are lagging behind their regional counterparts in a key financing method to meet sustainability goals, even as the world’s second-largest economy strives to become carbon neutral by 2060. So-called sustainability-linked loans typically provide creditors with additional margins if borrowers fail to meet their environmental goals, prompting companies to go the extra mile. While the volume of these debts has climbed at a record rate in the rest of Asia-Pacific, few deals are concluded in China. The volume of sustainability-related lending is faltering in China, in part because, in a market heavily focused on official declarations, policymakers have said little about it, while encouraging other forms of sustainable finance. The People’s Bank of China environmental lending guidelines released in late May emphasized green borrowing, for example, without mentioning sustainability-linked debt. Chinese borrowers may also be reluctant to risk damaging their environmental reputation by missing specified loan targets.

Report suggests ESG risks are higher for Asian companies

Over the weekend, the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) released its analysis of a recent Sustainalytics report that tracks ESG risks for thousands of companies around the world. According to FKI, report shows Asian companies are considered to have higher ESG risks, behind European countries significantly:

Asian companies have higher environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks than European companies, the Federation of Korean Industries (FKI) said on Sunday. The FKI released an analysis of the ESG risk ratings of 3,456 companies around the world released earlier this month by research firm Sustainalytics. The FKI used raw data from Sustainalytics for its “ESG Risk Map of Global Companies”. ESG risks refer to issues that could affect a company’s performance and value. A company’s ESG risk rating score can vary across different rating agencies, as each weighs factors differently. Companies listed on Greater China Stock Markets had the highest level of ESG risk in the world, averaging 36.1 points for companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, 32.9 points for companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Shenzhen Stock Exchange and 30.5 points for companies on the Hong Stock Exchange. Kong Stock Exchange. Companies listed on the Korea Stock Exchange had the fourth highest ESG risk, averaging 30.1 points. Companies listed on India’s National Stock Exchange rank fifth with 28.6 points. The lowest scores come from European countries, with 20.6 points for companies listed on Euronext and 21.6 points for companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. They were followed by the Nasdaq with 22.1 and 22.4 for the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

On Wall Street and in the private sector

The UN climate report and ESG

Earlier this month, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a summary of Part I of its latest report on climate change. It is already having an effect on ESG investment professionals:

The assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, released on Monday, is expected to prompt investors to reconsider their commitments to tackle climate change and take action, said Fiona Reynolds, chief executive of the Principles for Climate Change. responsible investment supported by the UN. Praxis Mutual Funds, one of the oldest socially responsible investment firms, which manages around $ 2 billion, said the IPCC report shows the need to move faster in the short term and invest in debt green that can have greater impacts in the real world. It changes the math, said Chris Meyer, director of investment research and advocacy in stewardship. We will need to have a sharper focus. This report shows that investors are not acting fast enough. Schroders is one of the fund managers who are committed to establishing a path to net zero. Adopting these targets has yet to reduce emissions, as the IPCC report clearly shows. Finance alone cannot solve the climate threat. Ultimately it’s for each group to take meaningful and sustained action to reduce emissions, said Andy Howard, head of sustainability investing at Schroders. Anyone looking at the same image and the same data must surely come to a similar conclusion. With the scientific consensus making it clear that the average global temperature is very likely to rise at least 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by 2040, investors may need to pay even more attention to their contribution. to limit reheating. This is where temperature alignment measurements come in. These portfolios of notes based on their holdings projected the production of greenhouse gases. This can be useful in showing what the fair share a given company needs to do to stay on the carbon budget and how companies can be exposed to assess the impact of the transition, said Christopher Kaminker, head of research and development. Lombard’s sustainable investment strategy. Odier Group.

The perceived conflict between those who now believe that ESG investors need to be more engaged than ever in dealing with what they describe as a climate crisis and those who (as documented above) believe that ESG can and should be Focusing more on social impact and social justice will present investors with both uncertainties and Opportunities, according to Pensions and investments:

It is possible for investors to address the challenge raised in the IPCC report, said Gordon L. Clark, professor at the Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment at the University of Oxford. “The climate crisis presents a huge opportunity for investors with a horizon of 15, 20 or 30 years. It is an opportunity that long-term investors will seize and seize. You are already seeing this in UK and EU pension funds “investing in alternative energy solutions,” Clark said. “It is the responsibility of the pension trustees to invest in the future.

More pressure and rewards for ESG performance

A recurrent ESG tactic highlighted in this bulletin is the application of alignment theory to ESG performance. For decades, companies have rewardedor punishedmanagers and directors for business performance by linking their compensation to the success (or lack of success) of their business. More often than not, executives and others have been remunerated with shares in their company, which means that they will be rewarded if the company is doing well and attracts investment and will perform poorly if the reverse is the case. product. Over the past year or so, many companies have started to shift alignment theory in a different direction, linking executive pay to performance on ESG metrics instead of (or in addition to) stock market performance.

In Europe, this trend has taken on a new dimension, focusing on the role of the financial sector in promoting ESG, as Bloomberg reports:

European bankers will soon have to show that they are contributing to a cleaner environment, a better society and good governance – or face a smaller pay package. In the latest sign that ESG is reshaping finance, most of the top 20 European banks polled by Bloomberg said they are working or already have a model that links staff compensation to company performance in terms of sustainability measures. That’s because European regulators are explicitly adding ESG risks to compensation guidelines, with the change expected to take effect by the end of 2021. Nicole Fischer, who advises German financial institutions on compensation at Willis Towers Watson, said the industry is now in a transformation phase where ESG is firmly anchored in compensation. This development opens up another avenue through which European policymakers are attempting to redefine capitalism. The ultimate goal, ideally, is to make being good financially attractive.