Latest threat to Chinese stocks could come from US regulators, experts warn

Investors in the world’s second-largest economy have seen their assets battered by a Chinese government keen to exercise control over the private sector. Now the latest threat could come from a US government with new skepticism about the investment vehicles Chinese entrepreneurs have used to raise funds abroad for more than two decades.

Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler described emerging regulatory policy in strict terms last week in a video post, in which he said the agency was taking a break for now to approve new offers public initial publicity of Chinese companies on the US stock exchanges.

Gensler argued that US investors may not understand that most Chinese companies that list their shares on US stock exchanges do not do so directly. As the Chinese government blocks foreign direct investment in key sectors like technology, these companies form fictitious entities called Variable Interest Entities or VIEs in foreign jurisdictions like the Cayman Islands, which are then listed on the stock exchange, including the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq. These shell companies have a contractual right to the profits and assets of the parent company, although the enforceability of these rights is questionable.

When U.S. investors think about investing in a Chinese company, they are actually more likely to invest in a Cayman Islands company, Gensler said. I have asked SEC staff to ensure that companies fully and fairly disclose that what is actually investing is, in fact, a Cayman shell company.

The SEC chief added that these disclosures would include the money flowing between the Caymans and China and the political and regulatory risk that the Chinese government could, as it has done several times recently, significantly change the rules of the game for Chinese companies. and their American investors.

The SEC has already started give more detailed instructions to Chinese companies applying to be listed on the US stock exchanges, Reuters reported on Monday, asking them to describe how the unusual structure of the company could impact the value of shares and how these contractual arrangements may be less effective than the direct ownership.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China HXCK index,

+ 8.03% ,

which tracks shares of Chinese stocks listed in the United States, has fallen more than 40% in the past six months, according to FactSet.

Switching over to VIEs

Guy Davis, portfolio manager at GCI Investors, is among a minority of global investors who have long been skeptical of the VIE structure and argued in an interview with MarketWatch that the SEC’s new skepticism at regard to structure is just one more reason for American investors. to avoid them.

These structures are fundamentally illegal in China and were built to circumvent foreign property laws that exist in China, Davis said. Someone at one point came up with this wonderful structure that says two different things to two different people. He tells American investors that you are investing in a Chinese company and he tells China that there are no foreign investors in that company.

Although the VIE structure is technically illegal under Chinese law, the government has looked away as it has become an effective way for domestic companies in key sectors to attract foreign capital to fuel their growth, while denying the control to foreigners.

Davis cited the example of Yahoo’s investment in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba BABA,

+ 6.61%

in the mid-2000s. Because Alibaba was in an industry closed to foreign investors, Yahoo’s stake in the company was based on the VIE structure. This arrangement exploded in the eyes of Yahoo investors in 2011, when Alibaba founder Jack Ma restructured the company to transfer ownership of the Alipay payment transaction from Alibaba shareholders to another company he controlled. Here’s how Davis described the deal in a recent market commentary:

Due to the VIE structure, Yahoo (and other shareholders alongside them) were powerless to do anything. They had no legal recourse. Yahoo owned 43% of Alibaba VIE (Fake Alibaba), so it technically did not own any part of Alipay. Yahoo legally owned 43% of a listed shell company in the Cayman Islands that had (sadly illegal) contracts with Alibaba. And when is the time to enforce these contracts? they were unsurprisingly inapplicable. Let’s be very clear on what exactly happened: Jack Ma took a billion dollar company right under the noses of thousands of US and European investors in VIE, and there was nothing there was to do about it.

Davis remains skeptical that U.S. regulators will take drastic action to protect U.S. investors in other Chinese VIEs, given the popularity of these vehicles. According to the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, there are nearly 250 Chinese companies listed on the American stock exchanges with a total market capitalization of $ 2.1 trillion.

Nicholas Howson, Pao Li Tsiang professor of law at Michigan Law and former managing partner of Paul law firm, Weiss Asia law firm in Beijing, told MarketWatch in an interview that the SEC has renewed its interest in these structures, which have been around for more than two decades, is complicated by its long-standing acceptance of the practice.

Howson argued, however, that the future debut of Chinese companies in government procurement in the United States could be in jeopardy because Gensler led the SEC staff to ensure that companies disclose whether the Chinese government itself has authorized their listing in the United States

It’s really important, Howson said. What is most protective for American investors is this idea that these deals could not go forward unless you can disclose that you have the approval of the Chinese government, he said. .

Whether or not the SEC will start blocking such transactions remains to be seen, but Howson argued that such a move would end any transaction based on a VIE structure.

Chinese stock delisting

At the same time as the SEC reviews the structure of VIEs, it is implementing the new Holding Foreign Companies Accountable law, passed in the final months of the Trump administration.

The new law directly targets Chinese companies that raise funds in the United States, which historically have not complied with US laws requiring audits of public companies to be overseen by a US nonprofit called Public Company Accountability. Oversight Board.

The law was passed amid a wave of anti-Chinese sentiment among US lawmakers on both sides who argued that Chinese companies should follow the same rules that any other company, foreign or domestic, must follow in order to collect. funds in the United States. it came with the penalty that three years of non-compliance must result in the expulsion of a company from the US stock exchanges.

Long referred to as the nuclear option when investors feared the Chinese government would force delisting due to its own distaste for the VIE structure, it increasingly seems likely that it was US policy causing a sharp split in US liquidity. and the most prominent Chinese companies.

Were in a period heading for delisting, Paul Gillis, an accounting professor at Peking University, told MarketWatch in an interview, adding that the biggest Chinese companies have started doing secondary listings on the stock exchange of Hong Kong, in part to prepare for a time when they are cut off from the US markets.

Gillis argued that the Luckin Coffee accounting scandal, which sparked the HFCA legislation, likely would not have been avoided if the PCAOB had been allowed to exercise similar oversight to other companies listed in the United States. United States, as the fraud was discovered through the audit process. already.

The bigger problem is that the Chinese government has historically not prosecuted fraud, he said. If the Chinese took enforcement of fraud laws seriously, it would be more of a deterrent than PCAOB inspections.

Protect investors or exclude them?

Some investors fear that these disputes over obscure regulatory issues threaten to do more harm than good to the average retail investor. Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at Krane Investment Advisors, which offers a range of China-based exchange-traded funds, told MarketWatch that while Chinese companies can be riskier investments, the benefits for a portfolio are significant.

Nobody talks about the rewards. Many of these companies have done very well over the years, he said. U.S. investors need the kind of growth that exposure to China’s urban middle class these stocks provide. It’s all about risk and no one ever talks about the rewards.

Ahern argued that if a massive delisting of Chinese stocks from US stock exchanges were to occur, large investors would likely be able to easily move their stocks to foreign stock exchanges, while many retail traders would be unable to do the same if their brokers do not support ownership of foreign stocks.

Gillis said some small Chinese companies would likely decide to go private, with insiders benefiting from the discounted selling prices that would result from delisting. He hopes US regulators can strike a deal with their Chinese counterparts that will allow Chinese companies to comply with US law while addressing concerns of the Chinese government about protecting information it deems important to its national security.

We have a few years, but I’m worried that at some point investors will panic, thinking they weren’t going to see a settlement and Chinese stocks would crash even more, said Gillis. Stocks have already taken a hit because of Chinese regulators, something like that will really hammer them.