Cabinet approves payment of bonuses to stock exchange staff
The Cabinet approved a request by the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange (CSX) to award bonuses to its employees for fiscal year 2020, as well as compensation for members of the board of the government company.
“The bonus approved for all staff was CI $ 40,252 or 1.9% of CI $ 2.126 million, audited net income for 2020,” CSX CEO Marco Archer confirmed on Monday following CAyman Compass queries.
Archer said both requests will be fully funded from the exchange budget, as he pointed out that no funding from the government’s annual budget is allocated to the exchange.
“The annual CSX budget is fully funded by revenues generated from the services provided to local and foreign securities issuers. On the other hand, the Cayman Islands government has received CSX over the past 20 years, ”he said in an email to Compass.
During those 20 years, he said, a total of dividends from the work of CSX amounted to over US $ 8.5 million, with dividends of around US $ 1.3 million. U.S. dollars for 2020, which represents 50% of the audited net income of CI $ 2.126 million for this period. year. These amounts were decided according to the dividend calculation formula approved by the government, he said.
The approvals for the two CSX changes were made public in the post-Cabinet summary released last week following the August 10 cabinet meeting.
Archer, addressing the awarding of the bonus, said CSX staff do not automatically receive a bonus.
This is only done, he said, “if the board decides that their performance and that of the stock market deserves a bonus.”
The Cabinet approved that board positions, which were previously unpaid positions, will now be paid after agreeing to the introduction of remuneration.
The board chair will receive a payment of $ 4,000 per month, the vice president $ 2,000 per month, and members $ 1,500 per month, all funded entirely from the exchange budget.
Work pro bono
Archer said the chairman and members of the board of directors of CSX have worked pro bono since the inception of CSX in 1997 and have not received any compensation or bonus to date.
The obligation to remunerate the members of the board of directors of the CSX is found in article 13 of the law on public authorities (revision of 2020) “which has not been respected to date”, adding that the surveillance was “remedied by resolution of the PACT administration”. .
The ownership of CSX by the Cayman Islands government, he added, “is abnormal” because generally an exchange is privately owned and operates as a for-profit business entity.
“But obviously the current ownership structure means that the CSX falls under the Public Authority Act although it receives no funding from the government’s annual budget,” he said.
CSX recorded strong numbers last year with the “Economic Report 2020: Stock Exchange” showing that stock quotes in the Cayman Islands rose 12.4% to a record high 2,336.
This increase is mainly due to higher quotations for specialized debt securities, which rose 21.5% to 1,879.
“In line with the increase in listings, market capitalization rose 7.5% to a record high of $ 458.8 billion. This primarily reflects an increase in specialty debt securities, which rose 10.9% to $ 292.8 billion. For the year, specialized debt securities represented 63.8% of total market capitalization, ”adds the report.
Payments to CIMA
Meanwhile, the Cabinet, according to the summary, approved performance award payments to staff of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, fully funded from the authorities’ budget.
The Cabinet, according to the summary, approved the creation and investment in the Commonwealth Climate Growth Fund (Cayman) LP, “which offers the Cayman Islands the opportunity to participate in the implementation of solutions to combat climate change.” .
The figure for this investment has not been released.
Cabinet also approved the current composition of the Commerce and Enterprise Appeals Tribunal, which includes Alistair Walters as chairman, Stuart Bostock as vice chairman and Jason DaCosta, Lisa Galbraith and Kimberley Ebanks as members.
Alicia Reid has been appointed secretary (non-voting), replacing Miguel Jacques.
In addition, the Cabinet approved 2021 credit increases for the Department of Education for various scholarship initiatives, and approved a temporary waiver from taking the SAT as a scholarship requirement for the 2021 fall semester. .
