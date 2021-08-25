Business
Investors fear a blow to the city by the change in listing of BHP
By David Ricketts
financial news
The London Stock Exchange could be on the verge of losing one of its biggest companies – a blow not only for the City, but also for worried investors who think it could trigger one of the biggest calls for investment that the funds will have to make this year.
BHP Group PLC, one of the main constituents of the FTSE 100, announced on August 17 its intention to abandon the London Stock Exchange as the main venue for its shares, opting instead for Sydney, where its parent company is based.
The planned overhaul of its dual corporate structure has drawn strong reactions from some of the mining giant’s biggest investors, who are suffering a more than 5% drop in the company’s share price after the revelation of the claims. plans.
One of the top 10 shareholders told Financial News: “London is the center of mining. If I were BHP, I would worry that I wasn’t on the main index where all your peers are and where all the intellectual energy, drive, and transactions are. your industry. ”
“Are you sure you want to be on a different Anglo roster? [American], Glencore and Rio [Tinto]? You stay where the concentration or epicenter of your industry is in the capital markets sense. ”
The shareholder comments come after Legal & General Investment Management, another prominent investor in the mining company, called BHP’s move “significant”, raising the prospect of having to change its own strategy around the stake.
Index investors will be forced to get rid of BHP shares once it leaves the FTSE 100. The loss of a company of BHP’s caliber has been “disappointing,” said Nick Stansbury, head of climate solutions at LGIM , one of the UK’s largest index fund providers.
The move, which BHP says will simplify its corporate structure, will need to gain shareholder support at a meeting in October before being implemented in 2022. But the proposal is likely to gain support from the fund speculative activist Elliott Management Corp., which owns 4.7% of the miner and in the past has called for structural changes.
However, it is not just BHP shareholders who are analyzing its decision to go public. Other City heavyweight investors have expressed concern about the potential fallout.
Euan Munro, chief executive of Newton Investment Management, said BHP’s plans to move its main listing on the UK index will “have a lot more impact than it should”.
Mr Munro said the move demonstrates “the tyranny of benchmarks in determining where trillions of pension assets are invested.”
“The absurdity is that, because a company drops off the UK list, it will trigger a massive, unnecessary and costly transition from the resource sector to other sectors,” Munro said in an article. on LinkedIn.
“This could be the biggest asset allocation call some funds will make during the year and it will be based on a decision by BHP’s board of directors, not a strong investment case.”
Colin McLean, CEO of Edinburgh-based fund management firm SVM Asset Management, said there was “a lot of misunderstanding” about indices and the risk involved in the funds that track them.
“For a while, UK indices had a disproportionate weighting to international mining – particularly the FTSE 100 and All-Share, rather than mid and small caps. This has generally not helped market perception. Londoner, ”McLean said.
He added that even though he understood BHP’s decision, investors in UK funds might find it “difficult or expensive” to gain exposure to the company when it is listed overseas.
“Although global funds can invest in foreign exchanges, not all funds or private investors have this flexibility, and it adds complexity and costs,” he said. “Over time, I would expect some to sell.”
Peter Sleep, senior portfolio manager at Seven Investment Management, said that while active funds will not be largely affected by the change, there will be “some churn for investors in tracking funds and ETFs”.
“BHP represents 2.33% of the FTSE 100 index and it appears in many other UK and European indices. These indices will have to sell BHP and buy whatever replaces it. Likewise Australian and Australasian [investors] will probably have to buy BHP, ”he said.
However, Mr. Sleep played down some concerns that investors would be denied the opportunity to invest in “a big company” after BHP exits the FTSE 100.
“The market is constantly changing and companies are moving in and out all the time due to mergers and acquisitions and IPOs,” he said.
Website: www.fnlondon.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 24, 2021 08:56 ET (12:56 GMT)
Copyright (c) 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
Sources
2/ https://www.morningstar.com/news/dow-jones/202108246041/investors-fear-blow-to-the-city-from-bhps-listing-switch-financial-news
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]