Investors fear a blow to the city by the change in listing of BHP

By David Ricketts

The London Stock Exchange could be on the verge of losing one of its biggest companies – a blow not only for the City, but also for worried investors who think it could trigger one of the biggest calls for investment that the funds will have to make this year.

BHP Group PLC, one of the main constituents of the FTSE 100, announced on August 17 its intention to abandon the London Stock Exchange as the main venue for its shares, opting instead for Sydney, where its parent company is based.

The planned overhaul of its dual corporate structure has drawn strong reactions from some of the mining giant’s biggest investors, who are suffering a more than 5% drop in the company’s share price after the revelation of the claims. plans.

One of the top 10 shareholders told Financial News: “London is the center of mining. If I were BHP, I would worry that I wasn’t on the main index where all your peers are and where all the intellectual energy, drive, and transactions are. your industry. ”

“Are you sure you want to be on a different Anglo roster? [American], Glencore and Rio [Tinto]? You stay where the concentration or epicenter of your industry is in the capital markets sense. ”

The shareholder comments come after Legal & General Investment Management, another prominent investor in the mining company, called BHP’s move “significant”, raising the prospect of having to change its own strategy around the stake.

Index investors will be forced to get rid of BHP shares once it leaves the FTSE 100. The loss of a company of BHP’s caliber has been “disappointing,” said Nick Stansbury, head of climate solutions at LGIM , one of the UK’s largest index fund providers.

The move, which BHP says will simplify its corporate structure, will need to gain shareholder support at a meeting in October before being implemented in 2022. But the proposal is likely to gain support from the fund speculative activist Elliott Management Corp., which owns 4.7% of the miner and in the past has called for structural changes.

However, it is not just BHP shareholders who are analyzing its decision to go public. Other City heavyweight investors have expressed concern about the potential fallout.

Euan Munro, chief executive of Newton Investment Management, said BHP’s plans to move its main listing on the UK index will “have a lot more impact than it should”.

Mr Munro said the move demonstrates “the tyranny of benchmarks in determining where trillions of pension assets are invested.”

“The absurdity is that, because a company drops off the UK list, it will trigger a massive, unnecessary and costly transition from the resource sector to other sectors,” Munro said in an article. on LinkedIn.

“This could be the biggest asset allocation call some funds will make during the year and it will be based on a decision by BHP’s board of directors, not a strong investment case.”

Colin McLean, CEO of Edinburgh-based fund management firm SVM Asset Management, said there was “a lot of misunderstanding” about indices and the risk involved in the funds that track them.

“For a while, UK indices had a disproportionate weighting to international mining – particularly the FTSE 100 and All-Share, rather than mid and small caps. This has generally not helped market perception. Londoner, ”McLean said.

He added that even though he understood BHP’s decision, investors in UK funds might find it “difficult or expensive” to gain exposure to the company when it is listed overseas.

“Although global funds can invest in foreign exchanges, not all funds or private investors have this flexibility, and it adds complexity and costs,” he said. “Over time, I would expect some to sell.”

Peter Sleep, senior portfolio manager at Seven Investment Management, said that while active funds will not be largely affected by the change, there will be “some churn for investors in tracking funds and ETFs”.

“BHP represents 2.33% of the FTSE 100 index and it appears in many other UK and European indices. These indices will have to sell BHP and buy whatever replaces it. Likewise Australian and Australasian [investors] will probably have to buy BHP, ”he said.

However, Mr. Sleep played down some concerns that investors would be denied the opportunity to invest in “a big company” after BHP exits the FTSE 100.

“The market is constantly changing and companies are moving in and out all the time due to mergers and acquisitions and IPOs,” he said.

August 24, 2021 08:56 ET (12:56 GMT)

