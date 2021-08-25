Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, August 24
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. The S&P 500 Should Open At Record After Just Shy Close
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on Monday, August 23, 2021.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
U.S. equity futures rose on Tuesday, a day after a strong rally led by reopening of names as the FDA fully approved Pfizer’s Covid vaccine. The Nasdaq closed on a record. The S&P 500 finished just below a new high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Monday within 1% of its last high closing last week. The approval of Pfizer’s two-shot vaccine was seen as paving the way for more mandates in the face of the spread of the delta variant.
Another potentially market-changing event this week comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addresses the Jackson Hole, Wyoming Economic Symposium on Friday, which was held virtually this year due to the surge. national level of Covid cases. Central bankers have started talks to withdraw the $ 120 billion-per-month bond buying program by the end of this year.
2. Disney World reaches agreement with unions to demand Covid snapshots
Disney has reached a deal with its unions to demand that all of its unionized employees working at Walt Disney World in Florida be fully vaccinated against Covid by October 22. The move comes nearly a month after Disney demanded that all of its employees and non-union members be in the United States, employees must be fully immunized against the coronavirus by the end of September. No agreement has been reached with the unions on the west coast that speak to employees of Disneyland Resort.
3. FAA to Investigate Boeing Workers’ Safety Claims
Signage is displayed on the Boeing Co. headquarters building in Chicago, Illinois, United States on Monday, April 27, 2009. Boeing Co. lowered its 2009 profit forecast last week less than analysts had predicted. , reaffirming the year’s delivery schedule even as the recession prompts airlines to defer orders and forces the aircraft manufacturer to further delay a model.
The Federal Aviation Administration has launched a review of how Boeing employees are handling safety matters on behalf of the FAA, according to a letter from the agency seen by The Wall Street Journal as well as people familiar with the subject. Some engineers at the company have said they are under undue pressure, the Journal reports. Boeing told the publication that the company treats “these matters with the utmost seriousness,” adding that it is working to strengthen the independence of workers who assist the FAA in certain tasks such as safety testing and testing. approval of aircraft delivery.
4. Centrist Democrats derail House votes on Biden’s agenda
U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions about ongoing U.S. military evacuations of vulnerable U.S. citizens and Afghans in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on August 20, 2021.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images
The House plans to meet on Tuesday as Democrats try to strike a deal to push forward legislation they see as a boon to American households. President Joe Biden’s domestic policy goals and his party’s efforts to retain control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections may hinge on the Democrats’ ability to find a compromise. The House canceled a vote scheduled for Monday to push forward two key economic proposals. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to pass a bipartisan $ 1,000 billion infrastructure bill and a separate $ 3.5 trillion Democratic spending plan at the same time.
5. World leaders prepare for emergency G-7 meeting on Afghanistan
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host an emergency meeting of G-7 leaders on Tuesday to address the chaotic situation in Afghanistan. The meeting comes just a week before the August 31 deadline for the United States for the complete withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan. Johnson is expected to ask Washington to extend that deadline, which Biden has openly considered. But the Taliban have said they will not agree to an extension.
