Oil takes a break after two-day rally over supply issues

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, taking a break after a strong recovery this week spurred by the loss of a quarter of Mexican production and signs that China, the world’s largest importer, has curbed a recent coronavirus outbreak.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 25 cents, or 0.4%, to $ 67.29 a barrel at 0151 GMT, while Brent crude futures fell by 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $ 70.85.

Both benchmark contracts rose around 8% in the previous two days, erasing most of the drop from a seven-day losing streak. Prices rose mainly due to the loss of more than 400,000 barrels per day of supply in Mexico after a fire at an oil rig.

The losses last week were driven by fears that the spread of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus in Asia could slow the region’s economic recovery.

Demand in the United States, the world’s largest consumer of oil, seems to be holding up well, according to the latest data from the industrial group The American Petroleum Institute.

API data showed crude inventories fell 1.6 million barrels for the week ending August 20, while gasoline inventories fell 1 million barrels, according to sources, who requested anonymity.

Analysts had expected crude inventories to decline to 2.7 million barrels and gasoline inventories to 1.6 million barrels, according to a Reuters poll.

Official data from the US Energy Information Administration is due for release Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. GMT.

A promising sign of a slowing in the spread of delta infections in China, the country reported only 20 new confirmed cases of coronavirus for August 24 on Wednesday, up from 35 a day earlier.

ANZ commodity analysts pointed to a resumption of traffic in Beijing and Shanghai as evidence that the delta variant was “stifled.”

“Nonetheless, improvements in the airline industry could be delayed amid some ongoing restrictions,” ANZ Research said in a note, adding that the loss of Mexican supply is equal to expected production increases in August of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.