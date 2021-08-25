Business
Dollar nears one-week low as delta fears subside ahead of Jackson Hole
The safe haven dollar traded near a one-week low against its major peers on Wednesday as fears eased that the highly contagious variant of the delta coronavirus could derail a global economic recovery, lifting related currencies. to commodities like aussie.
Risk appetite in global markets has grown since the United States Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which could speed up inoculations in the United States.
The United States could bring Covid-19 under control by the start of next year, Dr Anthony Fauci, the country’s leading infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday.
The dollar index, which tracks the currency against six rivals, was little changed at 92.955, after dipping to 92.804 the day before for the first time since August 17.
The Australian dollar, which is not included in the index, was roughly flat at $ 0.7254 after climbing to $ 0.7271 on Tuesday, also a one-week high.
The greenback has rallied in recent weeks, with the dollar index hitting a nine-and-a-half-month high at 93.734 on Friday, not only over fears of the economic impact of the delta, but also by the federal government.
The reserve signaled that a decrease in stimulus measures was likely this year.
However, with the Delta clouding the outlook, expectations are lowered that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will indicate a timeline when he speaks at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.
Against the euro, the dollar slipped 0.08% to $ 1.17475 on Wednesday, after hitting a one-week low at $ 1.17655 overnight.
It edged up 0.13% to 109.82 yen, another safe haven currency, but has remained around the middle of the trading range since early July.
“The wave of optimism seems to have set in,” Tapas Strickland, an analyst at National Australia Bank, said in a client note.
Jackson Hole “looms as the next key test,” but “given the uncertainty, it is likely that the Fed will need to see one or two more stellar payrolls, although a cutback announcement in 2021 is expected. still likely, ”he said.
