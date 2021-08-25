CoinFlip Joins Former Chicago Post Office Tenants List





CoinFlip, a rapidly growing Chicago-based cryptocurrency ATM operator, joined Governor JB Pritzker in announcing on Tuesday that the company will move its headquarters to the old downtown post office. He signed a lease for 44,000 square feet in the renovated monument at 433 W. Van Buren St. Officials said the company would add at least 30 jobs to its current number of 138 Chicago workers. The company will get a state tax grant worth $ 1.68 million, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunities said. The EDGE program credit, applied over 10 years, represents half of the revenue expected by the state from income tax deductions for new jobs. Pritzker urged other CEOs and organizations to come to the state, saying the future of cryptocurrency is in Illinois. He said the state is open for business for anyone who wants to be in this industry. Illinois is already the home base for 58 different blockchain and cryptocurrency organizations, and I’ll make it clear to any other CEOs who want to join our ecosystem: Our door is open. … The fact that the world’s leading crypto ATM company is expanding its roots and staff in Illinois is another boost in our drive to become the best. Ben Weiss, CEO of CoinFlips, said their move to the old post office marks the largest cryptocurrency lease here in the state of Illinois, cementing the company as a local business founded and built. right here in Chicago. Anyone wishing to participate in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology should have the opportunity to do so, Weiss said. Chicago and Illinois are a great fit for both cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and tech in general, and we encourage all other businesses that are considering moving their headquarters, or are on the fence, to see Illinois as the place to build a great business. The company has more than 2,700 ATMs across the country and said it has maintained a strong record of regulatory compliance. Fear Chicago Business named it Chicago’s fastest growing company in 2021. CoinFlip said the expansion represents a capital investment of $ 17 million. It has signed a 12-year lease that will double the size of its head office. A spokesperson for CoinFlip said it will keep a 20,000 square foot office in West Town. He said the headquarters of the old post office would open in the fall. State officials have said they expect continued growth in the cryptocurrency industry, with jobs expected to increase by 25% by 2025. CoinFlip will join other major tenants of the old post office, including Walgreens, PepsiCo, Uber, Cboe Global Markets and, in another announcement earlier this month, Cisco Systems. The state Department of Commerce has declared Illinois the fifth largest cryptocurrency hub in the world, thanks to the abundance of fiber optics and the rapid growth of data centers required to house the equipment of network. A bill, HB 3968, passed by Illinois House and pending in the Senate would establish rules for financial companies to deal with cryptoassets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/business/2021/8/24/22639580/coinflip-chicago-old-post-office-cryptocurrency-atm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos