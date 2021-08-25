Home sales in July rise 1% as prices hit all-time highs





Washington New home sales rose a modest 1% in July after a series of declines as new home prices hit record levels. Sales last month hit a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday. Sales fell in April, May and June as builders faced soaring lumber prices and a labor shortage. Home prices continue their upward trajectory to new highs. The median price of a new home sold in July hit an all-time high of $ 390,500, up 18.4% from a year ago, while the average selling price in July hit a record high. record $ 446,000, up 17.6% from a year ago. Even with the small sales gain in July, new home sales are 27.2% lower than a year ago. Sales peaked at 993,000 units in January, but have since cooled, while remaining at historically high levels. The surge in prices could start to slow in the coming months as builders scramble to speed up construction. The number of new homes for sale at the end of July stood at 367,000, up 5.5% from June’s inventory level and 26.1% above a year ago. While housing demand remains strong, high prices and construction delays will temper sales in the coming months, said Nancy Vanden Houten, chief US economist at Oxford Economics. The National Association of Realtors reported Monday that sales of existing homes rose 2% in July from June at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units while the price of an existing home sold in July. climbed 17.8% from a year ago to $ 359,900, near the all-time high set in June. For July, new home sales fell in two regions of the country and increased in two regions. Sales fell 24.1% in the Northeast and 20.2% in the Midwest. Sales edged up 1.3% in the South and grew more strongly by 14.4% in the West.

