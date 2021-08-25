New tactics by conservative Christians against pornography are paying off.

Every year since 2013, the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) has published a list of Dirty Dozen companies that it believes are the main contributors to sexual exploitation. New in the list in 2021 was OnlyFans.com, the hugely popular site for independent camera models and pornographers, described by NCOSE as the latest iteration of the online sexual exploitation market. The group insists that OnlyFans facilitates sexual exploitation, harms minors, and encourages men to objectify and degrade women, and the company’s inclusion on the list was a sign it had become one. target for anti-porn crusaders.

In the days since OnlyFans announced last week that it would ban sexually explicit videos, Victory! was the word prominently displayed on the NCOSE website. The group takes much of the credit push the site to ban porn from October 1. This is the second major victory for the group in less than a year: NCOSE also claims part of the credit to push Mastercard and Visa to sever major ties with world’s biggest porn site, Pornhub.com, last December. NCOSE’s unequivocal objective is to bankrupt the companies that sell pornography, and supporters of the organization believe they are successful.

Pornographers commit the greatest crimes of the century! were the first words I heard from Laurie, an anti-pornography evangelical activist and staff member of a large anti-pornography organization who hosted a conference I attended as a researcher in 2019. Laurie is a pseudonym I had to offer anonymity to staff members for conference access.) She was leading a session called Pornography and the Law. I started the day with a continental breakfast where I sat down with three white women in their twenties, all friends, who had flown to the east coast of Portland, Oregon, where the one of them roasted her own coffee beans. They are all passionate about sex trafficking, as one of them described to me, and are members of the same church.

During the conference session a few hours later, Laurie explained that there are two main crimes committed by pornographic websites: the crime of obscenity, that is, the distribution of any material so offensive that it is ‘It is not protected by the First Amendment, and the crime of facilitating illegal activities, including sexual assault, rape and human trafficking. Obscenity is not now and has never been legal in this country, Laurie explained. Obscenity in 2019 is as illegal as it was in 1919 and 1819, but no one is enforcing those laws, she told us sharply. Internet pornography is a complete cesspool full of rapists and pedophiles documenting their crimes, Laurie said with a nod. If the laws were enforced, pornographers would be off the streets and where they deserve to be: in jail.

Evangelical Christians focused on criminalizing pornography and prosecuting the porn industry for over a century. But as a sociologist who has spent years studying the contemporary anti-pornography movement, I have seen evangelicals turn to new tactics as the porn industry itself changes.

Over the past decades, anti-pornography Christian activists have lobbied for the enforcement of obscenity laws dating back to the end of the 19th century.e century as a way to fight the porn industry. Obscenity laws, however, have become notoriously difficult to prosecute since a Supreme Court ruling in 1973, Miller v. California, when the Court created what is now known as the Miller Standard which distinguishes obscenity from other forms of protected speech on the basis of varying community standards as well as literary, artistic, political or scientific merit. That is: Laurie is right when she says obscenity is always a crime, but she is wrong to describe all pornography as obscene. Since the 1970s, courts have systematically distinguished pornography from obscenity, the former being protected by the First Amendment right to free speech.

The main strategy of the anti-porn movement at 21st century is to use anti-sex trafficking laws to limit pornography. The last of them, SESTA-FOSTA, enacted in 2018, situates all internet pornography on precarious grounds: it amends the Decency of Communications Act 1996 to remove the protection afforded to websites for the content of its users if that content is found to promote or facilitate the prostitution of another person. In other words, under SESTA-FOSTA, any website with sexual content could be held legally responsible for sex trafficking, a term that is only loosely defined. Anti-porn activists are taking advantage of this.

OnlyFans’ existing terms of service require that all people using the site be over the age of 18 and not display obscenity. This means that the site has a long list of forbidden words, from kidnapping to zoophilia. Anti-pornography activists have warned that websites with user-uploaded content, like OnlyFans, only superficially follow the law, and it’s easy for users to thwart age and content checks. But it’s perfectly legal for consenting adults on OnlyFans to share pornographic content. This is partly why it is a popular option for sex workers, especially those who wish to produce content independently and free from the surveillance (and sometimes direct pressure and coercion) of commercial pornography agents and makers.

Although OnlyFans has publicly stated that the review of banks Behind their decision to ban all sexually explicit videos, fears of government scrutiny may also have played into their decision. His announcement came just over a week after Republican Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri sent a letter with more than 100 signatures to the Department of Justice urging the attorney general to investigate OnlyFans.com for criminal activity. The letter came at the request of several interconnected anti-pornography organizations, including NCOSE.

Although NCOSE promotes itself as non-partisan and non-religious, the group got its start in the 1960s as Morality in Media, an ecumenical group of clergy united in their opposition to pornography. Today, the group maintains its religious ties through a leadership of conservative Christians and an alliance with Christian organizations. Yet NCOSE has benefited from alliances with anti-pornography feminists concerned about the exploitation of women, including Gail Dines and Julie Bindel, and secular porn addiction recovery groups, such as NoFap.

While secular feminists and many recovering drug addicts insist their problems with porn are not due to moral opposition to sexual exploitation, they have joined a movement that has started and continues to be. led by conservative Christians. And religious activists are using these other groups to make the anti-pornography movement seem more diverse than it actually is.

I heard about the so-called diversity of the anti-pornography movement on several occasions as I traveled to events across the country. Evangelical activists have insisted that pornography issues transcend any religious belief system and can instead be measured as objective forms of harm. Yet in my research I find that religious actors continue to dominate anti-porn efforts, even behind the scenes. Whether by resolutions adopted by states to declare pornography a public health crisis, a petition signed by millions to shut down Pornhub.com, or the latest move to push OnlyFans.com to ban pornography, those efforts can be attributed to organizations with religious roots.

When anti-pornography groups use language about trafficking, they hope to gain broad support since we can all agree that no one should be forced into labor or servitude, sexual or otherwise. Yet groups like NCOSE and others led by conservative Christians use trafficking as a generic term for all sex work, including that which is legal and consensual. According to the guiding values ​​of NCOSE, the commodification of sexual acts is inherently exploitation.

So much sex workers highlighted following OnlyFans announcement, executives will not suffer most of the damage caused by the new sites policy. Instead, his sex workers themselves. Cam is by far one of the safest forms of sex work, and without this major platform, many will be forced to consider riskier forms.

The victory of NCOSE and similar groups when it comes to OnlyFans is not the reduction of sexual exploitation. It is the victory of a firmer grip on anti-sex work beliefs in politics and business.