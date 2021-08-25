Redistribution of wealth in China: technology company Pinduoduo devotes all of its profits to rural development





Pinduo PDD E-commerce businesson Tuesday pledged to donate the $ 372 million it made in the three months to June 30 for the development of China’s agricultural sector and rural areas. In total, he plans to donate 10 billion yuan ($ 1.5 billion) to these causes.

“This is an important and challenging task, in which we will invest patiently,” said Chen Lei, Chairman and CEO of Pinduoduo, adding A declaration that he would personally oversee the project.

The move is an important one for the Nasdaq-listed company, which reported profit for the first time as a state-owned company in the June quarter.

Pinduoduo has never paid a dividend since its IPO three years ago. But its stock has more than tripled, offering good returns to shareholders.

Shares of the company climbed 22% in New York on Tuesday after the results. Tencent TCEHY Pinduoduo’s donation movement follows a similar charitable commitment that the internet and gaming companydid last week, when he announced that he would devote 50 billion yuan ($ 7.7 billion) to achieving Beijing’s goal of “common prosperity” for all people. The company said it would support raising incomes for the poor and tackling educational inequalities, among other initiatives. This phrase “common prosperity” is historically important in China and was used recently by President Xi Jinping as he promised new impetus to redistribute wealth in the country. His mention of the term in the context of wealth redistribution echoes its use by Chairman Mao Zedong in the middle of the last century. The former communist leader at the time advocated “common prosperity” to mobilize poor peasants and remove power from rural elites, rich landowners and farmers. Xi’s edict has put even more pressure on the country’s wealthiest citizens and businesses, who face tighter regulations as Beijing reign in power of the private sector In his statement on Tuesday, Pinduoduo also made known his continued support for the government’s social causes. He pointed to a commendation he received earlier this year from the ruling Communist Party for his contributions to a major campaign to fight poverty a key political goal for Xi. Ali Baba BABA Pinduoduo’s announcement also comes days after the government launched an investigation into business-local government relations in Hangzhou, the home of. The Central Commission for Disciplinary Control (CCDI) The Communist Party’s main anti-corruption watchdog has said it will require government officials to resolve any conflicts of interest involving themselves or their families. Based in 2015 by Colin Huang, Pinduoduo quickly grew into a formidable e-commerce business. Ali Baba BABA JD.com JD It’s still a long way from surpassing industry leader Alibaba in market share. Pinduoduo holds around 10% of the market, behind‘s 53% and competitoris 19%, according to estimates by Huachuang Securities, based in Guiyang. But the company edged out its biggest competitor in at least one important way: It had 850 million active users in the twelve months to June, surpassing Alibaba’s 828 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/tech/china-wealth-redistribution-pinduoduo-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos