Ochsner Health requires all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19





BATON ROUGE, Louisiana (WAFB) – Ochsner Health is requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 29, the hospital system announced on Tuesday, August 24. Health system officials have said they are implementing the requirement for all doctors, providers and employees now that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has received full approval from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The hospital system claims that 69% of its employees are already vaccinated. RELATED STORIES: Healthcare workers have faced incredible challenges and have sacrificed so much over the past 18 months to keep our patients and the community safe. We owe them a debt of gratitude, and more than that, we owe them meaningful actions, said Warner Thomas, President and CEO, Ochsner Health. This policy is the right thing to do to protect our employees, their families and our patients. Ochsner cares for the physically vulnerable and we have an ethical obligation to protect them from COVID-19, said Dr Robert Hart, Chief Medical Officer, Ochsner Health. As we are in the middle of another wave due to the Delta variant, we need to stop this virus in its tracks. Vaccination is the only way, and as healthcare providers it is our responsibility to lead by example, while protecting our employees and patients from the spread of this highly contagious Delta variant. The mandate applies to full-time and part-time clinical and corporate workers in facilities owned by Ochsner Health. All Ochsner Healths vendors, medical and paramedical students, contract employees, PRN, agency nurses and volunteers will also need to show proof of vaccination prior to visiting or working on any of its. campus. More than 163 million Americans have been fully immunized and more than 4.91 billion doses of the vaccine have been administered worldwide, and data continues to show vaccines are safe and effective, Ochsner officials said. . Click here to report a typo. Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

