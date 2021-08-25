OnlyFans ‘suspends’ decision to ban explicit content – TechCrunch





OnlyFans has suspended its decision to ban sexually explicit content after receiving widespread backlash against the planned policy change. While Onlyfans wasn’t created specifically for porn, content has become the platform’s most visible use case. Thank you all for making your voice heard. We have obtained the assurances necessary to support our diverse community of creators and have put the policy change on hold on October 1, the company said in a statement. tweet wednesday. OnlyFans is all about inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators. Thank you all for making your voice heard. We have secured the assurances needed to support our diverse designer community and have put the policy change on hold on October 1. OnlyFans is all about inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators. – OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) 25 August 2021 A spokesperson for OnlyFans told TechCrunch in an email that the changes proposed on October 1, 2021 are no longer needed due to assurances from banking partners that OnlyFans can support all kinds of creators. OnlyFans has previously indicated that it needs to change its policy to comply with requests from its banking partners and payment providers. The company said the pressure it was facing from those parties led to its decision to no longer allow sexually explicit content on its platform, but now it looks like OnlyFans was able to fix the issue afterwards. to have made the subject public. It should be noted that the official statement from OnlyFans indicates that the decision has been put on hold, indicating that the policy may not have been rescinded completely. In a follow-up tweet to the original announcement, OnlyFans noted that an official communication to the creators will be emailed shortly. The decision to ban sexually explicit content had frustrated sex workers who relied on the platform to meet their financial needs. In response to the planned policy change, some creators had already deleted their OnlyFans accounts and switched to other services. With this recent turnaround, creators will have to decide whether to return to the platform or leave it entirely for a competing service. OnlyFans was founded in 2016 and boasts over 130 million registered users and over 2 million creators. The platform has managed to attract several celebrities including Bella Thorne, Cardi B and Bhad Bhabie.

